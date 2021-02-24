CDW to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 2021 Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq:CDW), a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, today announced that Christine A. Leahy, president and chief executive officer, CDW, and Collin B. Kebo, chief financial officer, CDW, will participate in a question and answer session at the Morgan Stanley 2021 Technology, Media and Telecom Conference to be held virtually on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET. The session will be webcast live on http://investor.cdw.com. An archived copy of the webcast will be available for 180 days on the same website.

About CDW