AREV Nanotec Board of Directors Welcomes Kevin Phelps

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AREV NANOTEC BRANDS INC. (CSE: AREV) (OTC: AREVF) (“AREV Nanotec” or “AREV”), is pleased to announce the addition of Kevin J. Phelps to its Board of Directors. Mr. Phelps has a long history in the biotechnology and drug discovery industries, currently serving as the CEO of Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (IMUN), a publicly-traded company focused on mid-stage immune-based therapies, and as Chairman of OyaGen, Inc., a privately-held early-stage drug development company dedicated to developing new therapeutics to address a variety of viral pathogens and oncological indications.

AREV Nanotec CEO Mike Withrow stated, “I am excited to welcome Kevin Phelps to our Board of Directors. Our leadership is quickly maturing into one reflective of the expertise needed to advance new therapies so desperately needed in global health.”

Kevin Phelps stated, “I am pleased to join the Board of AREV NanoTec as the Company moves forward as a life science enterprise contributing to research in infectious disease and human nutrition.”

Mr. Phelps began his career as a CPA with Price Waterhouse Coopers and the executive management team of Eastman Kodak Company and its affiliate, Genencor International, Inc., which Mr. Phelps served as CFO and EVP of Business Development. He has also served as CFO of Vaccinex, Inc., a vaccine development company.   Mr. Phelps went on to join Trillium Group, LLC, a regional private equity firm where he focused on drug development and medical device companies.  Mr. Phelps is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and a former Certified Public Accountant.

For further information, contact Mike Withrow, mike@AREVBrands.com 778-929-6536. For more information visit arevnanotec.com

On behalf of the Board,

Mike Withrow
CEO & Director

About AREV NanoTec Brands Inc.
AREV NanoTec Brands Inc. (CSE: AREV) (OTC: AREVF) produces phytomedicinal extracts via its proprietary state-of-the-art extraction methodologies for the life science industry. These premium ingredients are utilized in SUS-TTAINN, a READY-TO-USE THERAPEUTIC FOOD (RUTF) to impact global malnutrition on Severe / Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and the Enteral Formula markets. The AREV model is to advance extraction technologies that provide opportunities for next generation phytomedicine. AREV Nanotec is a member of BIO, the world’s largest trade association representing biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers, and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other countries.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.




