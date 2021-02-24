AZFL Announces Organization of New Lab Subsidiary

MIAMI, FL, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Amazonas Florestal, Ltd. (OTC : AZFL) ( azflamerica.com ), a natural resources company dedicated to innovative, sustainable forest management, the certification and sales of carbon credits, and processing Industrial Hemp, announced today that the Company has organized a new subsidiary in the State of Nevada named Green America Laboratories. The Company also announced that the new subsidiary brings together an important group of investors led by Mr. Raul Rocha Cantu, a Mexican businessman whose home group owns and operates the largest private gaming establishments in Mexico. GAL, as it has now been baptized, will be directed by AZFL’s Company Chairman, Ricardo Cortez, in conjunction with Mr. Rocha Cantu and Mr. Alejandro Otero, also a Mexican businessman and land-owner who has also contributed with important guarantees to the GAL Project.



As previously announced, Green America Laboratories has secured a facility in NW Miami-Dade County where the company will be building a top-of-the-line Hemp derived products lab. GAL has selected and ordered a new lab configuration with equipment manufactured by Precision Extraction Solutions of Troy, Michigan. Precision, widely considered the best USA manufacturer of solvent based cannabinoid extraction equipment, was founded by Mr. Nick Tennant, world renowned as the USA’s Extraction Guru.

Further, the Company announced that GAL has hired architects and engineers to design the lab layout under the technical direction of Mr. Grim Leadingham of WKU Consulting. Mr. Leadingham and his team are accredited with 100% effectiveness in the business, having helped built some of the largest bulk concentrates laboratories on the west coast and with a perfect 9 for 9 record in labs built and labs operating successfully. GAL is expected to be operational sometime during the second trimester of this fiscal year and will become the first of its kind this far south among major USA based cannabinoid extraction operators. GAL’s standardized operating procedures aim to produce bulk T-Free concentrates and premium T-Free distillates for the emerging Florida and Latin American Markets.