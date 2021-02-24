 

AZFL Announces Organization of New Lab Subsidiary

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 14:06  |  53   |   |   

MIAMI, FL, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Amazonas Florestal, Ltd.  (OTC : AZFL) (azflamerica.com), a natural resources company dedicated to innovative, sustainable forest management, the certification and sales of carbon credits, and processing Industrial Hemp, announced today that the Company has organized a new subsidiary in the State of Nevada named Green America Laboratories. The Company also announced that the new subsidiary brings together an important group of investors led by Mr. Raul Rocha Cantu, a Mexican businessman whose home group owns and operates the largest private gaming establishments in Mexico. GAL, as it has now been baptized, will be directed by AZFL’s Company Chairman, Ricardo Cortez, in conjunction with Mr. Rocha Cantu and Mr. Alejandro Otero, also a Mexican businessman and land-owner who has also contributed with important guarantees to the GAL Project. 

As previously announced, Green America Laboratories has secured a facility in NW Miami-Dade County where the company will be building a top-of-the-line Hemp derived products lab. GAL has selected and ordered a new lab configuration with equipment manufactured by Precision Extraction Solutions of Troy, Michigan. Precision, widely considered the best USA manufacturer of solvent based cannabinoid extraction equipment, was founded by Mr. Nick Tennant, world renowned as the USA’s Extraction Guru. 

Further, the Company announced that GAL has hired architects and engineers to design the lab layout under the technical direction of Mr. Grim Leadingham of WKU Consulting. Mr. Leadingham and his team are accredited with 100% effectiveness in the business, having helped built some of the largest bulk concentrates laboratories on the west coast and with a perfect 9 for 9 record in labs built and labs operating successfully. GAL is expected to be operational sometime during the second trimester of this fiscal year and will become the first of its kind this far south among major USA based cannabinoid extraction operators. GAL’s standardized operating procedures aim to produce bulk T-Free concentrates and premium T-Free distillates for the emerging Florida and Latin American Markets.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AZFL Announces Organization of New Lab Subsidiary MIAMI, FL, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Amazonas Florestal, Ltd.  (OTC : AZFL) (azflamerica.com), a natural resources company dedicated to innovative, sustainable forest management, the certification and sales of carbon …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
Early Warning Disclosure: Acquisition of Securities of Blockchain Foundry
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Exceeds $100,000 Daily Revenue Threshold
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Red Pine to Acquire Remaining Interest in Wawa Gold Project, Announces Financing and Share ...
3D Systems Announces Delay of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference ...
Perseus Mining Reports on Half Year Ending 31 December 2020
EHang 216 AAV Completed First Trial Flights in Beijing, Capital of China
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
Amazonas Florestal Ltd. (AZFL) Announces Reorganization and New Business Direction