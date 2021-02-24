 

DGAP-Adhoc TAKKT AG: TAKKT Management Board plans to make up for the suspension of prior year's base dividend of EUR 0.55 and proposes a dividend payout of EUR 1.10 per share in total

TAKKT AG: TAKKT Management Board plans to make up for the suspension of prior year's base dividend of EUR 0.55 and proposes a dividend payout of EUR 1.10 per share in total

TAKKT Management Board plans to make up for the suspension of prior year's base dividend of EUR 0.55 and proposes a dividend payout of EUR 1.10 per share in total

The Management Board of TAKKT AG decided today to propose to the Supervisory Board a dividend of EUR 1.10 per share in total. This dividend proposal is subject to the condition that the negative effects of the pandemic will not worsen significantly over the coming weeks. After suspending last year's payout due to the crisis, TAKKT wants to resume the reliable dividend policy of previous years and, besides a dividend payment of EUR 0.55 for the fiscal year 2020, add another EUR 0.55 to make up for the suspended base dividend from the previous year.

Despite the difficult environment, TAKKT generated its highest free cash flow in the history of the company in 2020. It increased to EUR 129.8 million, thereby underscoring the cash flow strength of the business model. TAKKT exhibits strong financial stability due to its high cash flow and an equity ratio of over 60 percent. The Supervisory Board and Management Board will discuss the dividend for 2020 at the annual accounts meeting on March 26.


Contact:
Michael Loch
VP Group Treasury & Investor Relations
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
+49 711 3465 8222

Language: English
Company: TAKKT AG
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711 3465 80
Fax: +49 (0)711 3465 8104
E-mail: investor@takkt.de
Internet: www.takkt.de
ISIN: DE0007446007
WKN: 744600
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
Disclaimer

