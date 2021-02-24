 

Card-Dynamics, the B2B fintech specialized in the subscription economy, closes a 2.5M€ funding round led by Big Sur Ventures

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
24.02.2021, 17:00  |  36   |   |   

MADRID, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst and despite the Covid-19 crisis, Card Dynamics has raised 2.5M€ as it consolidates its roll out in Spain and Latin America. Big Sur Ventures has led the round, accompanied by GAA, an investment management firm based in the US, and other private investors.

Card-Dynamics, the B2B fintech specialized in the subscription economy. (PRNewsfoto/Card Dynamics)

Whilst these are unfavorable times for fintech fundraising, Card Dynamic's focus on subscriptions and the growing transition to card payments has allowed the company to gain traction with banks and retailers and secure funding. Growth in new subscriptions immediately increased during the first few weeks of the Covid period, ranging from 20%-40% higher than the pre-Covid timeframe. April saw the highest growth of any month with a peak growth of 85%[1].

Founded in 2018 by Mario Cantero, former Head of Global Acquiring of Santander Group, Card-Dynamics has developed a B2B platform that bridges the data gap between banks and retailers, reducing or eliminating frictions in the subscription economy and ultimately vastly improving customer experience. The platform is a hybrid between "Payments" and "Open Banking." For example, thanks to Card-Dynamics, a card-holder can be fully enrolled (payment method included) at a merchant from the bank's secure environment. Or a retailer can -with customer permission- get customer payment details updated for registered cards and thus avoid losing recurring payments when something happens to the existing card.

What makes Card Dynamics so powerful is that all parties on the platform find strategic value and immediate results at the same time: banks restore a relevant day to day dialogue with customers while continuing to intermediate recurring transactions, retailers inaugurate an alternative and highly efficient customer acquisition channel while having accurate customer and payment data to charge customers. End customers are delighted with a marvelous user experience avoiding repetitive data capture as a result of a collaboration between banks and merchants.

The funds raised will be used to establish local business development teams in countries like Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Ecuador and Peru as well as product enhancement driven by revolutionary technological and regulatory trends. The platform is cloud based and holds PCI and several other security certificates; ready to serve a global base of banks and retailers.

1. https://recurly.com/research/pandemic-impact-subscription-growth-rates/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1442079/Card_Dynamics.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Card-Dynamics, the B2B fintech specialized in the subscription economy, closes a 2.5M€ funding round led by Big Sur Ventures MADRID, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Amidst and despite the Covid-19 crisis, Card Dynamics has raised 2.5M€ as it consolidates its roll out in Spain and Latin America. Big Sur Ventures has led the round, accompanied by GAA, an investment management …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Yellow Wood Partners to Acquire Scholl From Reckitt Benckiser
Everpeaks(R) Launches Integrated Logistics Platform, Enabling Global Brands To Penetrate Southeast ...
Plastic Health Channel: Microplastics in textiles may damage lung cells - extra risk with COVID-19, experts warn
Rolls Royce Lovers, Exclusive News: The new 2021 Rolls Royce Phantom Private Limo is now available for order: Unique, Beauty, Extra ...
How Nanoemulsion Technology Is Drastically Affecting the Food & Beverage Industry
Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and Weizmann Institute of Science establish ...
Dominica Launches Professional Development Training for Teachers to Improve Quality of Education on ...
Kharon And FinScan Partner To Deliver Critical Addition To KYC And AML Compliance
Nordic Nanovector ASA - Key information regarding potential repair offering
Titel
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health ...
Lundin Mining Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Delta Air Lines Taps IBM for Cloud Expertise and Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Platform
CORRECTION: The Lithium Boom Is Only Just Getting Started
Jaguar Racing Welcomes Micro Focus As Official Technical Partner To Accelerate Performance On And ...
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Butterfly Network, Inc. and Longview Acquisition Corp. Announce Dr. Todd Fruchterman to Become ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods