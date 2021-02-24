Constellium Announces Settlement of Cash Tender Offer For Any and All of its Outstanding 6.625% Senior Notes due 2025
PARIS, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) (“Constellium” or the “Company”) today announced the settlement of its cash tender offer announced on February 9, 2021 (the
“Tender Offer”) to purchase any and all of its outstanding 6.625% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”).
Pursuant to the terms of the Tender Offer, the Company’s offer to pay the tender offer consideration expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 19, 2021 (the “Expiration Time”). Based on final information provided to the Company by D.F. King, the tender agent and information agent for the Tender Offer, $165,681,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Notes were validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) at or prior to the Expiration Time.
The Company has accepted all of the Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) at or prior to the Expiration Time. Settlement of the Tender Offer was completed by the Company as of February 24, 2021 (the “Settlement Date”) on the terms set forth below.
|ISIN, CUSIP / Common Code
|
Outstanding Principal Amount
|Title of Security
|
Consideration*
|
Aggregate Principal Amount Validly Tendered and Not Validly Withdrawn**
|US210383AF21, 210383AF2 144A / USN22038AD03, N22038AD0 Reg S
|$
|650,000,000
|6.625% Senior Notes due 2025
|$
|1,018.25
|$
|165,681,000
_______________
* Per $1,000 principal amount of the Notes. Tendering Holders will also receive accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the Settlement Date (as defined below) for the Notes purchased pursuant to the Tender Offer.
** Includes $0 aggregate principal amount of Notes tendered pursuant to guaranteed delivery procedures, which securities were required to be delivered by 5 p.m. New York City time, on February 23, 2021 as set forth in the Offer to Purchase referenced below.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare