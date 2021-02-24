Constellium Announces Settlement of Cash Tender Offer For Any and All of its Outstanding 6.625% Senior Notes due 2025

PARIS, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) (“Constellium” or the “Company”) today announced the settlement of its cash tender offer announced on February 9, 2021 (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase any and all of its outstanding 6.625% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”).



Pursuant to the terms of the Tender Offer, the Company’s offer to pay the tender offer consideration expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 19, 2021 (the “Expiration Time”). Based on final information provided to the Company by D.F. King, the tender agent and information agent for the Tender Offer, $165,681,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Notes were validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) at or prior to the Expiration Time.