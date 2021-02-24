Blueknight Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Conference Call

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (“Blueknight” or the “Partnership”) (NASDAQ: BKEP and BKEPP), plans to release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after market close on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

The Partnership will discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results during a conference call on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. CST (11:00 a.m. EST). The conference call will be accessible by telephone at 1-855-327-6837. International participants will be able to access the conference call at 1-631-891-4304.