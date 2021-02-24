Blueknight Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Conference Call
Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (“Blueknight” or the “Partnership”) (NASDAQ: BKEP and BKEPP), plans to release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after market close on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
The Partnership will discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results during a conference call on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. CST (11:00 a.m. EST). The conference call will be accessible by telephone at 1-855-327-6837. International participants will be able to access the conference call at 1-631-891-4304.
Participants are requested to dial in five to ten minutes before the scheduled start time. An audio replay will be available through the “Investors” section of the Partnership’s website at investor.bkep.com.
About Blueknight
Blueknight owns and operates a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream energy assets consisting of:
- 8.8 million barrels of liquid asphalt storage located at 53 terminals in 26 states; and
- 6.6 million barrels of above-ground crude oil storage capacity located at the Cushing Interchange terminalling facility in Cushing, Oklahoma.
Blueknight provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil. Blueknight is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. For more information, visit the Partnership’s website at www.bkep.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210224006004/en/
