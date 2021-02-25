 

Solteq Plc's Financial Statements Bulletin January 1 - December 31, 2020

HELSINKI, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Company performed very well in a changed market situation

October-December

  • Comparable revenue totaled EUR 16,408 thousand (15,009) and revenue EUR 16,408 thousand (15,708).
  • Comparable EBITDA was EUR 3,320 thousand (1,927) and EBITDA EUR 3,080 thousand (4,387).
  • Comparable operating profit was EUR 2,027 thousand (867) and operating profit EUR 1,787 thousand (3,328).
  • Earnings per share was EUR 0.03 (0.11).
  • The comparable revenue was 9.3 percent higher than in the comparison period, while revenue grew by 4.5 percent.

January-December

  • Comparable revenue totaled EUR 60,452 thousand (55,293) and revenue EUR 60,452 thousand (58,291).
  • Comparable EBITDA was EUR 10,810 thousand (6,582) and EBITDA EUR 10,380 thousand (9,714).
  • Comparable operating profit was EUR 5,780 thousand (2,579) and operating profit was EUR 5,350 thousand (5,711).
  • Earnings per share was EUR 0.10 (0.15).
  • Solteq Group's equity ratio was 35.5 percent (32.0).
  • Net cash flow from operating activities was EUR 6,302 thousand (4,128).
  • The comparable revenue was 9.3 percent higher than in the comparison period, while revenue grew by 3.7 percent.
  • The company will continue to invest in future growth by focusing on the development of its own cloud-based software products and services. As development investments are commercialized, the company's annual product development investments account for 10-15 percent of the Software segment's revenue. During the financial year, product development investments amounted to EUR 3.0 million (3.9). Investments to product development during 2021 are expected to be approximately EUR 2.5 million.
  • Solteq Group's revenue is expected to grow clearly and operating profit to improve.
  • The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of EUR 0.15.

Key figures


10-12/2020

10-12/2019

Change %

1-12/2020

1-12/2019

Change %




