African Gold Group $4.6 Million Private Placement Clarification

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- African Gold Group, Inc. (TSX-V: AGG) (“ AGG ” or the “ Company ”) would like to make a correction regarding the details of the closing of its non-brokered private placement financing of units (the “ Units ”) on an oversubscribed basis for gross proceeds of C$4,637,421.75 (the “ Offering ”) and issued 30,916,145 Units pursuant to the Offering. The Company’s press released dated as of February 24, 2021 stated total gross proceeds of C$4,599,921.75 and issuance of 30,666,145 Units in error.

African Gold Group is a TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AGG) listed exploration and development company with a focus on building Africa’s next mid-tier gold producer. The Company has a highly experienced board and management team with a proven track record in the African mining sector operating mines from development through to production. AGG’s principal asset is the Kobada Project in southern Mali, which is in an advanced stage of development having completed the 2020 definitive feasibility study and is targeting gold production of 100,000 oz per annum. As well as the initial Kobada Gold Project, other exploration locations have been identified on the Kobada, Farada and Kobada Est concessions, offering potential for an increase in resource. For more information regarding African Gold Group visit our website at www.africangoldgroup.com.



