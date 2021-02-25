Elkem to study carbon capture opportunities with Aker Carbon Capture and Saipem

Elkem, one of the world's leading suppliers of silicon-based advanced materials, has a broad and comprehensive approach to the work of reducing emissions and contributing to a sustainable future. Recently, the company was rated among the world's leading on climate transparency and action by CDP.

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elkem's long term goal is to achieve carbon-neutral metal production. Currently, Elkem is conducting a feasibility study for the establishment of carbon capture at the Norwegian smelters. In connection with the feasibility study, Elkem has entered into agreements with two alternative technology providers: Aker Carbon Capture and Saipem.

As a part of this work towards carbon-neutral materials production, Elkem is currently conducting a feasibility study for the establishment of carbon capture and storage (CCS). The purpose of the study is to assess the technical and economic feasibility of installing carbon capture at its Norwegian plants in Bjølvefossen, Bremanger, Rana, Salten and Thamshavn. The project has received financial support from Gassnova, the Norwegian state enterprise to further develop technologies, through the CLIMIT program. The findings from the study will be transferred to Elkem's plants outside Norway, including Elkem's ferrosilicon plant on Iceland.

In connection with the study, Elkem has signed agreements with Aker Carbon Capture and Saipem. Together with these partners, Elkem will evaluate and study the different technological designs and solutions of a capture facility, facilities for liquefaction and upload of CO2 to transport ships from the Northern Lights project.

"Elkem is among the global leaders in the environmentally responsible manufacture of advanced materials. For us, it is important to continuously investigate all opportunities for further reducing our emissions. We have already come a long way with our biocarbon strategy, having achieved 20 percent reduction of direct fossil CO2 emissions from our Norwegian smelters using biocarbon. By combining our biocarbon strategy with carbon capture, high energy efficiency at the facilities and other environmental efforts, we have the opportunity to take significant steps forward," says Trond Sæterstad, climate director at Elkem.