 

No. 3/2021 - Managers' transactions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 14:31  |  33   |   |   

Nasdaq Copenhagen                                                                               
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK-1067 Copenhagen K   

Copenhagen, 25 February 2021
ANNOUNCEMENT no 3/2021

Managers’ transactions

Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 24 February 2021.

Name: Jarosław Lipiński
Reason for filing: Insider
Company name: Cemat A/S
Identification code and name: ISIN DK0010271584
Transaction type: Purchase
Date: 23 February 2021
Market: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Number of traded shares: 495,000
Price: 0.394594

Cemat A/S

Frede Clausen
Chairman

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

Attachment




