 

Suominen Corporation’s conveyance of own shares based on the long-term share-based incentive plan

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on February 25, 2021, at 4 p.m. EET

A total of 34,872 of Suominen Corporation's treasury shares have been conveyed without consideration to 13 key employees from the performance period 2018-2020 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the share-based incentive plan.

The directed share issue is based on an authorization given by the Annual General Meeting held on March 19, 2020.

Following the directed share issue on February 25, 2021, the company holds a total of 656,006 treasury shares.

The share-based incentive plan was announced in the stock exchange release published on December 11, 2017.

Suominen Corporation

For additional information, please contact
Klaus Korhonen, SVP, HR & Legal, tel. +358 10 214 3070

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2020 were EUR 458.9 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.


