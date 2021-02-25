Suominen Corporation’s conveyance of own shares based on the long-term share-based incentive plan

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on February 25, 2021, at 4 p.m. EET

A total of 34,872 of Suominen Corporation's treasury shares have been conveyed without consideration to 13 key employees from the performance period 2018-2020 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the share-based incentive plan.

The directed share issue is based on an authorization given by the Annual General Meeting held on March 19, 2020.