 

ABIONYX Pharma Annual Results 2020

Regulatory News:

ABIONYX Pharma (Paris:ABNX) (FR0012616852 - ABNX - PEA PME eligible), a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients, today announces its annual results for the financial year ending 31 December 2020 and provides an update on activity to date. Audit procedures on the consolidated financial statements have been carried out. The certification report will be issued after completion of the procedures required for the filing of the universal registration document.

Selected financial information

(as of 31 December 2020/Consolidated financial statements under IFRS)

Millions €

2020

2019

Revenue

0

0

R&D expenditures

-1.7

-0.7

Administrative, sales and marketing expenses

-1.3

-1.8

Operating income

-3.0

-2.5

Financial income

1.2

4.8

Financial expense

-0.1

-0.4

Net financial items

1.1

4.4

Net income

-1.9

1.8

Net cash flows related to operating activities

-0.6

-3.9

Net cash flow from investing activities

-0.1

0.0

Net cash flows related to financing activities

1.5

0.8

Cash position variation

0.8

-3.1

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

Disclaimer

04.02.21
ABIONYX Pharma: Monthly Statement of Total Voting Rights and Shares Forming the Company’s Share Capital
04.02.21
ABIONYX Pharma Provides an Update on Its Cash Position and the Start of Its Clinical Activities in Q4 2020