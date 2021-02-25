Applied Optoelectronics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

“Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic and a slow end to the year, we are encouraged by the double-digit revenue growth we delivered in 2020, which was driven by growth in each of our three major business segments,” said Dr. Thompson Lin, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased to have secured an additional 30 total design wins in 2020, on par with last year’s total. We continue to see increased customer interest in our 400G product portfolio and we anticipate revenue contribution from these products in the second half of the year. The investments we have made in product development for our CATV customers have resulted in our best quarter of CATV revenue in several years. While we expect some of the headwinds we are seeing in the datacenter market to persist through the first quarter, we believe we are well positioned to meet our customers’ needs as demand begins to recover and we remain focused on driving shareholder value.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Summary

GAAP revenue was $52.3 million, compared with $48.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $76.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP revenue was $52.8 million.



GAAP gross margin was 21.6%, compared with 23.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 25.0% in the third quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP gross margin was 27.5%, compared with 27.6% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 27.4% in the third quarter of 2020.



GAAP net loss was $13.4 million, or $0.57 per basic share, compared with net loss of $35.4 million, or $1.76 per basic share in the fourth quarter of 2019, and a net loss of $9.6 million, or $0.42 per basic share in the third quarter of 2020.



Non-GAAP net loss was $4.8 million, or $0.20 per basic share, compared with non-GAAP net loss of $3.6 million, or $0.18 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019, and a non-GAAP net loss of $1.4 million, or $0.06 per basic share in the third quarter of 2020. Please refer to the section below on non-GAAP measures, especially regarding the treatment of deferred tax expense, for additional details.



Full Year 2020 Financial Summary

GAAP revenue was $234.6 million, compared with $190.9 million in 2019, and non-GAAP revenue was $235.1 million.



GAAP gross margin was 21.5%, compared with 24.2% in 2019. Non-GAAP gross margin was 24.9% compared to 27.2% in 2019.



GAAP net loss was $58.5 million, or $2.67 per basic share, compared with net loss of $66.0 million, or $3.31 per basic share in 2019.



Non-GAAP net loss was $20.0 million, or $0.92 per basic share, compared with non-GAAP net loss of $17.1 million, or $0.86 per basic share in 2019.



A reconciliation between all GAAP and non-GAAP information referenced above is contained in the tables below. Please also refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a description of these non-GAAP financial measures.

First Quarter 2021 Business Outlook (+)

For the first quarter of 2021, the company currently expects:

Revenue in the range of $47 million to $51 million.

Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 23.5% to 25%.

Non-GAAP net loss in the range of $5.9 million to $7.3 million, and non-GAAP loss per share in the range of $0.23 to $0.28 using approximately 26.0 million shares.



(+) Please refer to the note below on forward-looking statements and the risks involved with such statements as well as the note on non-GAAP financial measures.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "could," "would," "target," "seek," "aim," "predicts," "think," "objectives," "optimistic," "new," "goal," "strategy," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect," "plan" "project," "permit" or by other similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements include management’s beliefs and expectations related to our outlook for the first quarter of 2021. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions and current expectations, which could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and financial results; reduction in the size or quantity of customer orders; change in demand for the company's products due to industry conditions; changes in manufacturing operations; volatility in manufacturing costs; delays in shipments of products; disruptions in the supply chain; change in the rate of design wins or the rate of customer acceptance of new products; the company's reliance on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of its revenues; potential pricing pressure; a decline in demand for our customers' products or their rate of deployment of their products; general conditions in the internet datacenter, cable television (CATV) broadband, telecom, or fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets; changes in the world economy (particularly in the United States and China); changes in the regulation and taxation of international trade, including the imposition of tariffs; changes in currency exchange rates; the negative effects of seasonality; and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in the company's documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020. More information about these and other risks that may impact the company's business are set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the company's quarterly and annual reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to us as of the date hereof, and qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the company's expectations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We provide non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), and non-GAAP earnings per share to eliminate the impact of items that we do not consider indicative of our overall operating performance. To arrive at our non-GAAP revenue, we exclude non-recurring adjustments to revenue, if any. To arrive at our non-GAAP gross margin, we exclude stock-based compensation expense, expenses associated with discontinued products, and non-recurring expenses, if any, from our GAAP gross margin. To arrive at our non-GAAP net income (loss), we exclude all amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, non-recurring expenses, unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss), losses from the disposal of idle assets, if any, non-recurring tax expenses (benefits), and expenses associated with discontinued products, if any, from our GAAP net income (loss). Included in our non-recurring adjustments to revenue in Q4 2020 and CY2020, but not in 2019, is a non-recurring customer credit. Included in our non-recurring expenses in Q4 2020 and Q4 2019 are certain one-time legal (if any) and consulting fees (if any) and employee severance expenses (if any). Also included in our non-recurring (income) expenses in the year ended December 31, 2020, were a one-time customer reimbursement of certain incurred expenses, and non-recurring government subsidy income in our Taiwan subsidiary due to COVID-19. Such events occurred in 2020 but not in 2019. And included in our non-recurring expenses in the year ended December 31, 2019, but not included in our results in 2020, was the unamortized debt issuance costs associated with the extinguishment of certain debt. Non-cash expenses associated with discontinued products in Q4 2020 and Q4 2019 include depreciation on certain equipment undergoing reconfiguration. Other expenses associated with discontinued products in Q4 2020 and Q4 2019 include inventory obsolescence charges associated with materials used in the manufacture of these discontinued products. In computing our non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit), we have applied an estimate of our annual effective income tax rate and applied it to our net income before income taxes.

Our non-GAAP earnings per share is calculated by dividing our non-GAAP net income by the fully diluted share count (for periods in which non-GAAP net income is positive) or basic share count (for periods in which our non-GAAP net income is negative). We believe that our non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance for the following reasons:

We believe that elimination of items such as amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, non-recurring revenue and expenses, losses from the disposal of idle assets, unrealized foreign exchange gain or loss, unamortized debt issuance costs associated with the extinguishment of debt, and depreciation on certain equipment undergoing reconfiguration is appropriate because treatment of these items may vary for reasons unrelated to our overall operating performance;

We believe that elimination of expenses associated with discontinued products, including depreciation and inventory obsolescence is appropriate because these expenses are not indicative of our ongoing operations;

We believe that non-GAAP measures provide better comparability with our past financial performance, period-to-period results and with our peer companies, many of which also use similar non-GAAP financial measures; and

We anticipate that investors and securities analysts will utilize non-GAAP measures as a supplement to GAAP measures to evaluate our overall operating performance.

A reconciliation of our GAAP net income (loss) and GAAP earnings (loss) per share for Q4 2020 to our non-GAAP net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share is provided below, together with corresponding reconciliations for the annual period ended December 31, 2020.

Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), earnings (loss) per share, or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other organizations because other organizations may not calculate such other non-GAAP measures in the same manner. We have not reconciled the non-GAAP measures included in our guidance to the appropriate GAAP financial measures because the GAAP measures are not readily determinable on a forward-looking basis. GAAP measures that impact our non-GAAP financial measures may include stock-based compensation expense, non-recurring expenses, amortization of intangible assets, unrealized exchange loss (gain), asset impairment charges, and loss (gain) from disposal of idle assets. These GAAP measures cannot be reasonably predicted and may directly impact our non-GAAP gross margin, our non-GAAP net income and our non-GAAP fully-diluted earnings per share, although changes with respect to certain of these measures may offset other changes. In addition, certain of these measures are out of our control. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash $ 50,114 $ 67,028 Accounts Receivable, Net 43,042 34,654 Notes receivable 401 1 Inventories 110,397 85,028 Prepaid Income Tax 2 224 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 5,213 5,869 Total Current Assets 209,169 192,804 Property, Plant And Equipment, Net 252,984 248,444 Land Use Rights, Net 5,854 5,598 Right of Use Asset 7,817 7,887 Intangible Assets, Net 3,999 4,081 Deferred Income Tax Assets - 7,287 Other Assets 982 724 TOTAL ASSETS $ 480,805 $ 466,825 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts Payable $ 29,482 $ 32,828 Accrued Expenses 18,511 17,864 Current Lease Liability 1,030 982 Bank Acceptance Payable 15,860 6,310 Current Portion of Notes Payable and Long Term Debt 38,265 33,371 Total Current Liabilities 103,148 91,355 Notes Payable and Long Term Debt 13,904 16,552 Convertible Senior Notes 77,854 77,041 Other Long-Term Liabilities 8,008 8,083 TOTAL LIABILITIES 202,914 193,031 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 277,891 273,794 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 480,805 $ 466,825





Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, Revenue 2020 2019 2020 2019 Datacenter $ 32,305 $ 39,252 $ 173,437 $ 143,562 CATV 15,937 6,753 37,944 37,328 Telecom 3,492 2,193 21,092 8,429 FTTH 42 41 110 190 Other 550 419 2,040 1,363 Total Revenue 52,326 48,658 234,623 190,872 Total Cost of Goods Sold 41,049 37,322 184,082 144,671 Total Gross Profit 11,277 11,336 50,541 46,201 Operating Expenses: Research and Development 10,826 10,597 43,393 43,399 Sales and Marketing 3,230 2,615 14,087 10,060 General and Administrative 10,382 10,178 41,903 41,489 Total Operating Expenses 24,438 23,390 99,383 94,948 Operating Loss (13,161 ) (12,054 ) (48,842 ) (48,747 ) Other Income (Expense): Interest Income 35 196 255 925 Interest Expense (1,211 ) (1,402 ) (5,635 ) (5,405 ) Other Income 883 383 2,997 1,820 Foreign Exchange Gain (Loss) 19 (286 ) 1 20 Total Other Expense: (274 ) (1,109 ) (2,382 ) (2,640 ) Net loss before Income Taxes (13,435 ) (13,163 ) (51,224 ) (51,387 ) Income Tax Expense (4 ) (22,267 ) (7,228 ) (14,662 ) Net loss (13,439 ) (35,430 ) (58,452 ) (66,049 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders basic $ (0.57 ) $ (1.76 ) $ (2.67 ) $ (3.31 ) diluted $ (0.57 ) $ (1.76 ) $ (2.67 ) $ (3.31 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute

net loss per share attributable to

common stockholders basic 23,626 20,109 21,867 19,982 diluted 23,626 20,109 21,867 19,982





Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Reconciliation of Statements of Operations under GAAP and Non-GAAP (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP revenue $ 52,326 $ 48,658 $ 234,623 $ 190,872 Non-recurring customer credit 449 - 449 - Non-GAAP revenue 52,775 48,658 235,072 190,872 GAAP total gross profit (a) $ 11,277 $ 11,336 $ 50,541 $ 46,201 Non-recurring customer credit 449 - 449 - Share-based compensation expense 225 189 937 774 Non-recurring expense - - 971 - Expenses associated with discontinued products 2,585 1,891 5,582 5,000 Non-GAAP total gross profit (a) 14,536 13,416 58,480 51,975 GAAP net loss (13,439 ) (35,430 ) (58,452 ) (66,049 ) Non-recurring customer credit 449 - 449 - Amortization of intangible assets 149 140 579 540 Share-based compensation expense 3,242 2,864 13,046 11,804 Non-recurring (income) expense (95 ) 94 (90 ) 1,716 Expenses associated with discontinued products 2,585 1,891 5,583 5,000 Non-cash expenses associated with discontinued products 661 1,067 3,133 4,314 Unrealized exchange loss (gain) (669 ) 79 (856 ) (157 ) Non-GAAP tax benefit 2,276 25,736 16,572 25,736 Non-GAAP net loss (4,841 ) (3,559 ) (20,036 ) (17,096 ) GAAP diluted net loss per share $ (0.57 ) $ (1.76 ) $ (2.67 ) $ (3.31 ) Non-recurring customer credit 0.02 - 0.02 - Amortization of intangible assets 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.03 Share-based compensation expense 0.14 0.14 0.60 0.59 Non-recurring (income) expense (0.01 ) 0.00 (0.01 ) 0.09 Expenses associated with discontinued products 0.11 0.09 0.26 0.25 Non-cash expenses associated with discontinued products 0.03 0.05 0.13 0.21 Unrealized exchange loss (gain) (0.03 ) 0.00 (0.04 ) (0.01 ) Non-GAAP tax benefit 0.10 1.29 0.76 1.29 Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share $ (0.20 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.92 ) $ (0.86 ) Shares used to compute diluted loss per share 23,626 20,109 21,867 19,982 Shares used to compute diluted earnings per share 23,626 20,109 21,867 19,982 (a) Provided for the purpose of calculating gross profit as a percentage of revenue (gross margin).



