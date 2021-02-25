 

Sallie Mae Increases Price Range and Extends the Expiration Date of Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Up to $1 Billion in Value of Shares of its Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 23:02  |  41   |   |   

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM), formally SLM Corporation, announced today it is amending its previously announced tender offer (the “Offer”) to purchase up to $1 billion in aggregate purchase price of its outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.20 per share (the “Securities”). The Offer was originally set at a single per-Security purchase price of not greater than $15.00 nor less than $13.10 per share to the seller in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest. As amended, the Offer is now set at a single per-Security purchase price of not greater than $16.50 nor less than $14.40 per share to the seller in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest. Additionally, the Company announced that it is amending the Offer to extend the Expiration Date (defined below) from March 2, 2021 to March 10, 2021.

As the price range of the Offer has been increased as described above, stockholders who have already tendered Securities and indicated that they would be willing to sell their tendered Securities to the Company at the final purchase price determined by the Company under the Offer or whose tender is within the amended price range for purchase and who do not wish to change their tender, do not need to take any further action. All previous tenders by stockholders who did not indicate that they would be willing to sell their Securities at the final purchase price determined under the Offer and whose tender is not within the amended price range for purchase have been invalidated. Therefore, such stockholders, and any other stockholders who wish to tender their Securities in the Offer or change the number of Securities or the price at which they wish to tender such Securities in the Offer, must deliver an amended Letter of Transmittal to the depositary for the Offer on or prior to the Expiration Date.

The NASDAQ Global Select Market closing price of the Securities on Feb. 24, 2021, the last full trading day before today’s announcement, was $15.21 per share.

The Offer is made in accordance with the terms and subject to the conditions described in the Offer to Purchase, dated Feb. 2, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”), the Supplement to the Offer to Purchase, dated Feb. 25, 2021 (the “Supplement”) and the accompanying Amended Letter of Transmittal, dated Feb. 25, 2021, and certain other materials related thereto (together, as amended, with the Offer to Purchase and the Supplement, the “Amended Offer Materials”), as each may be amended or supplemented from time to time. The Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight ET, at the end of the day on March 10, 2021 (the “Expiration Date”), unless the Offer is extended or earlier terminated. Tenders of Securities must be made on or prior to the Expiration Date and may be withdrawn at any time prior to the Expiration Date in accordance with the procedures described in the Amended Offer Materials. As of the close of business on Feb. 24, 2021, Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the depositary for the offer, has advised that approximately 194 Securities have been tendered and not withdrawn.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sallie Mae Increases Price Range and Extends the Expiration Date of Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Up to $1 Billion in Value of Shares of its Common Stock Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM), formally SLM Corporation, announced today it is amending its previously announced tender offer (the “Offer”) to purchase up to $1 billion in aggregate purchase price of its outstanding shares of common stock, par value …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
All Three Independent Proxy Advisory Firms – ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones – Recommend ...
ViacomCBS Unveils Comprehensive Streaming Strategy and Expansive Slate of Originals Headed to ...
Wipro Marks 25 Years of Partnership With Cisco; Launches Cisco Business Unit
Two UBS Private Wealth Advisors Named to Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
TOTAL: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
LEIDOS HOLDINGS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Leidos Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Leidos Stockholders ...
PureTech Announces Publication of Glyph Platform Preclinical Proof-of-Concept Study in Journal of ...
XL Fleet Becomes Electric Transportation Partner of UBS Arena and the New York Islanders, Plans to ...
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
Sallie Mae Chief Executive Officer to Present at Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum
02.02.21
Sallie Mae Commences Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Up to $1 Billion in Value of Shares of its Common Stock
27.01.21
Sallie Mae Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results