* EBIT EUR 100.3 million, despite COVID-19
* Net debt at lowest since 2013 (taking the effect of IFRS 16 into account)
* Highest free cashflow in company history
* 2021 annual revenue target: over EUR 1.7 billion



______________________________________________________________________________
|In_EUR_million|___________2018|___________2019|___________2020|______________%|
|Revenue_______|________1,615.6|________1,753.8|________1,533.9|_________-12.5%|
|EBITDA________|__________196.7|__________223.6|__________188.7|_________-15.6%|
|EBITDA margin | 12.2%| 12.8%| 12.3%| -|
|in_%__________|_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________|
|EBIT__________|__________127.0|__________149.0|__________100.3|_________-32.7%|
|EBIT margin in| 7.9%| 8.5%| 6.5%| -|
|%_____________|_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________|
|Consolidated | 58.0| 80.0| 49.8| -37.8%|
|net_result____|_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________|
|Employees1)___|_________10,780|_________11,126|_________10,824|______________-|

1) Reporting-date figures for consolidated Group companies exclude equity
investment and contingent workers.


With the lowest net debt since 2013 taking the effect of IFRS 16 into account,
significantly improved balance sheet ratios and a historically high free
cashflow - PALFINGER successfully mastered the challenges of the global
healthcare and economic crisis in fiscal year 2020. "We were unable to escape
the effects of the crisis," said PALFINGER CEO Andreas Klauser, "through swift,
targeted actions, we were able to actively counteract and further drive the
ongoing transformation process". He emphasizes that 2020 was a landmark year for
PALFINGER.

Key Financials
The early actions taken in the crisis year secured good profitability for the
Group. PALFINGER AG Group revenue amounted to EUR 1,533.9 million in fiscal year
2020 compared to EUR 1,753.8 million in 2019. This corresponds to a decline of
EUR 219.9 million, or 12.5 percent.

In comparison to 2019, EBITDA decreased by 15.6 percent to EUR 188.7 million,
while the EBITDA margin was 12.3 percent, down from 12.8 percent in 2019.
Operating income (EBIT) went down from EUR 149.0 million in 2019 to EUR 100.3
million. The EBIT margin decreased from 8.5 percent in 2019 to 6.5 percent in
