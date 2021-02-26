 

DGAP-News Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2020 Annual Report

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.02.2021, 11:45  |  177   |   |   

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Annual Results
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2020 Annual Report

26.02.2021 / 11:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Steinhoff - Publication of 2020 Annual Report

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company")

The Company has today published its Annual Report, including the audited Consolidated Financial Statements, for the year ended 30 September 2020. This report is available on the Company's website http://steinhoffinternational.com/ and will also be available on the JSE's website at:
https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2021/jse/isse/snhe/AR2020.pdf

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, 26 February 2021


26.02.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1171453

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1171453  26.02.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1171453&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2020 Annual Report DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Annual Results Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2020 Annual Report 26.02.2021 / 11:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informiert Ã¼ber entlastende Aussagen und Kritikpunkte des SonderprÃ¼fers der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2020 Annual Report
Eat Beyond Global Holdings auf Wachstumskurs
DGAP-News: Celonic AG : Celonic to Boost its Cell & Gene Therapy Production with Facility in the upcoming Life ...
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informiert Ã¼ber entlastende Aussagen und Kritikpunkte des SonderprÃ¼fers der ...
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: publity AG beendet vorerst ihre Ã¶ffentlichen Angebote von PREOS-Token und PREOS-Aktien
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informs about exonerating statements and points of criticism of BaFin's special ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informiert Ã¼ber entlastende Aussagen und Kritikpunkte des SonderprÃ¼fers der ...
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I: Erstes europÃ¤isches Tech-SPAC startet erfolgreich an der Frankfurter ...
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG hat eine Investition in Arweave getÃ¤tigt
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps System der 3. Generation zur Herstellung von blauem ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: GroÃŸauftrag Ã¼ber 30 Mio. EUR mit Potenzial fÃ¼r weitere 100 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE verzeichnet Zuwachs von 518 % beim Eigenbestand an Krypto-Assets auf EUR 170 Mio.
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings integriert weiteres Unternehmen in sein Beteiligungsportfolio
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schlieÃŸt fÃ¼r schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage fÃ¼r Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten fÃ¼r Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und Ã¼bernimmt die ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz fÃ¼r Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg fÃ¼r Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht Ã¼ber Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - MillionenumsÃ¤tze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behÃ¶rdliche ÃœberprÃ¼fung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps MarkteinfÃ¼hrung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch gÃ¼nstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ã„ra des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
19.02.21
Steinhoff: Tochter im Expansionsmodus
19.02.21
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
19.02.21
Steinhoff-Aktie: Dem Ziel einen Schritt nÃ¤her!
18.02.21
DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (deutsch)
18.02.21
INDEX-MONITOR: Porsche SE nach 20 Jahren zurÃ¼ck im MDax erwartet
16.02.21
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
16.02.21
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
15.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
15.02.21
Most Actives - Die meistgehandelten Aktien des Tages: TUI, Steinhoff und Akasol

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12:27 Uhr
67.119
Steinhoff International
18.02.21
175
Steinhoff: Tag der Rettung â€“ wieviel Wert bleibt in der Aktie?
02.02.21
12
Sondersituation fÃ¼r Steinhoff AktionÃ¤re: Deshalb sollten Anleger HEUTE reagieren (aktuelle Meldung)
23.10.20
5
Steinhoff: Millionenstrafe von der sÃ¼dafrikanischen BÃ¶rse fÃ¼r Bilanzskandal