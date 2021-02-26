DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Annual Results Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2020 Annual Report 26.02.2021 / 11:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company")

The Company has today published its Annual Report, including the audited Consolidated Financial Statements, for the year ended 30 September 2020. This report is available on the Company's website http://steinhoffinternational.com/ and will also be available on the JSE's website at:

https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2021/jse/isse/snhe/AR2020.pdf

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, 26 February 2021

Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
ISIN: NL0011375019
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

