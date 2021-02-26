Molecular Templates to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Templates, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTEM, “Molecular Templates” or “MTEM”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of the company’s proprietary engineered toxin bodies (ETBs), which are differentiated, targeted, biologic therapeutics for cancer and other serious diseases, today announced that it will present and participate in 1-on-1 investor meetings at the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference, the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference and the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference.



Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference

Conference Dates: March 1-4

Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, March 4th at 11:10 AM ET



Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Conference Dates: March 9-11

Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, March 10th at 3:00 PM ET