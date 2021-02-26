 

HUMBL, Inc. Announces Shareholder Conference Call to Take Place Today

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 15:00  |  37   |   |   

San Diego, CA, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTCPINK: TSNPD) (“HUMBL”), announced today that it will host a “Zoom” shareholder conference call on February 26, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. EST.

During the call, management will discuss the company’s recent corporate actions and announce other significant developments at the company. There will also be updates provided with respect to ongoing projects.

Interested shareholders and press are invited to join the call through the link provided below. Attendance will be limited to the first 5,000 sign-ins.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87054558866

About HUMBL, Inc.

HUMBL is a new, Web 3 platform being developed to seamlessly connect consumers and merchants in the digital economy, across its HUMBL Mobile Applications, HUMBL Marketplace and HUMBL Financial divisions.

HUMBL Mobile Applications will deliver more seamless global transactions, by integrating multiple currencies, payment methods and financial services into reduced clicks for the customer.

HUMBL Marketplace was developed to connect customers and merchants online, in improved global commerce, deal discovery and blockchain tokenization programs.

HUMBL Financial has developed new software and algorithms for the digital asset trading markets, which are a new global market for blockchain technologies, and will also offer other credit, lending and financial services.

HUMBL Financial products are not available in the United States and other select countries, and are not being marketed to United States customers.

Company Website: www.HUMBLpay.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.https://www.globenewswire.com/newsroom/ti?nf=NzM5MjI2NiMyNTEwODExIzUwMDAzMDkyMw==

CONTACT:

HUMBL, LLC
investors@HUMBLpay.com

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HUMBL, Inc. Announces Shareholder Conference Call to Take Place Today San Diego, CA, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - HUMBL, Inc. (OTCPINK: TSNPD) (“HUMBL”), announced today that it will host a “Zoom” shareholder conference call on February 26, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. EST. During the call, management will discuss the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Plug Power to Build North America’s Largest Green Hydrogen Production Facility in Western New ...
MercadoLibre, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
EH216 Completed Its First Trial Flights Over the Sea of Southern China to Explore New Scenarios for ...
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces FDA Approval of AMONDYS 45 (casimersen) Injection for the Treatment ...
EMA issues advice on casirivimab and imdevimab antibody cocktail for the treatment of ...
Endeavour Increases 2021 Production Guidance by 50% to 1.4 - 1.5 Million Ounces
Cidara Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 ...
Harvest One Announces Upsized Bought-Deal Public Offering To $5 Million
Grace Expands Fast Growing Pharma Portfolio through Acquisition of Fine Chemistry Business
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
HUMBL Financial Launches BLOCK ETX Products in Over 100 Countries
29.01.21
HUMBL Studios Announces Launch of HUMBL x SHOP
27.01.21
In Memory of Henry “Bud” Boucher