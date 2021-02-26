In 2020, AB SNAIGĖ reached 2.8 million. EUR EBITDA

According to unaudited consolidated data, AB SNAIGĖ achieved a turnover of EUR 29 million in 2020, i.e. 9 % less than 2019.

According to Mindaugas Sologubas, CEO of AB SNAIGĖ, the first quarantine had the most significant sales impact. "Due to the restrictions imposed in the spring, the company's factory in Alytus was forced to work at part capacity for a couple of months, and some employees were in downtime," said M. Sologubas. "- "There was a shortage of supply, as many of our suppliers were in the countries affected by the pandemic".

However, in the third quarter, the Company's sales already reached the third quarter of 2019. And the fourth, compared to 2019. - exceeded 12%. However, this was not enough to cover the losses incurred in the spring.