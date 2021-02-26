Cargotec Corporation Share Repurchase 26.2.2021
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 26.02.2021, 17:40 | 20 | 0 |
|CARGOTEC CORPORATION
|ANNOUNCEMENT
|26.2.2021
|CARGOTEC CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 26.2.2021
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|26.2.2021
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|CGCBV
|Amount
|40,362
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|43.7441
|EUR
|Total cost
|1,765,599.36
|EUR
|Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 300 531 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 26.2.2021
|On behalf of Cargotec Corporation
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Sami Huttunen
|For further information, please contact:
|Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President and CFO
|tel. +358 20 777 4105
|Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations
|tel. +358 20 777 4084
|www.cargotec.fi
Attachment
Diesen Artikel teilen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0