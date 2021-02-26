 

DGAP-News CPI PROPERTY GROUP - CONVENING NOTICE OF THE COMPANY'S EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 31 March 2021

DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
CPI PROPERTY GROUP - CONVENING NOTICE OF THE COMPANY'S EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 31 March 2021

26.02.2021 / 19:39
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
Société Anonyme
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg B 102254
(the "Company")

CONVENING NOTICE
OF THE COMPANY'S EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
TO BE HELD ON 31 March 2021

Dear Shareholders,

You are invited to attend the extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") to be held at the registered office of the Luxembourg notary public, Maître Marc Loesch, at 36, rue Marie-Adélaïde, L-2128 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, on 31 March 2021 at 11:00 CET, in the presence of such Luxembourg notary public, to discuss and to vote on the agenda indicated below.

The Meeting is convened in accordance with article 450-3 of the Luxembourg law on commercial companies dated 10 August 1915, as amended from time to time (the "LCA") and article 3 of the law dated 24 May 2011 on the exercise of certain rights of shareholders in general meetings of listed companies, as amended from time to time, with the following points on the agenda:
AGENDA

 

1. Decision to decrease the corporate capital of the Company by the amount of EUR 64,165,817.60 by means of cancellation of 641,658,176 shares held in treasury by the Company, with allocation of the reduction proceeds to a reserve of the Company which will be available for distribution to the shareholders of the Company in accordance with the LCA. The purpose of this capital decrease is to cancel shares of the Company held in treasury by the Company.

2. Subject to approval of the point 1 of the agenda, decision to amend the articles of association of the Company to reflect point 1 above.

ATTENDING THE MEETING

In the context of the present sanitary situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic and in accordance with the law of 23 September 2020, implementing measures concerning the holding of meetings in companies and other legal entities, as amended (the "Law of 23 September 2020"), the board of directors of the Company has decided as a temporary measure to ensure both the safety of the participants to the Meeting and the business continuity of the Company during the pandemic to hold the Meeting remotely without physical presence of participants.

