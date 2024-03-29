CPI Property Group Unveils 2023 Financial Results
CPI Property Group has unveiled its robust financial performance for 2023, marked by a surge in net rental income, significant asset disposals, and a substantial reduction in net debt.
- CPI Property Group publishes financial results for 2023 - Total assets were €21.9 billion, EPRA NRV was €7 billion - Group signed €2 billion of disposals since August 2022 - Net rental income increased by 25.9% to €796 million - Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was €778 million, FFO1 increased to €390 million - Net Loan-to-Value (LTV) was 52.3% at year-end 2023, Net Debt reduced by over €400 million
- Hotel net income increased by 66% to €76 million - Group raised over €2.5 billion of secured and unsecured external financing in 2023 - Total available liquidity was €1.4 billion as of 31 December 2023 - CPIPG aims to repay full bridge debt by the end of H1 2024 - CPIPG is in advanced negotiations for potential equity investments - CPIPG is reviewing policies regarding distributions and related party transactions - CPIPG will host a webcast on April 8, 2024, to discuss financial results for 2023.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at CPI PROPERTY GROUP is on 29.03.2024.
Lesen Sie auch
0,00 %
-2,14 %
0,00 %
-1,62 %
+3,69 %
+30,36 %
+37,01 %
+94,15 %
-81,75 %
ISIN:LU0251710041WKN:A0JL4D
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte