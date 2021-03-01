SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bakery processing equipment market size is expected to reach USD 20.24 billion by 2028 , according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028 . The incorporation of better-for-you ingredients in bakery products and the growing demand for gluten-free bakery items are expected to stimulate market growth over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

By equipment, mixers and blenders accounted for the second-largest share in 2020 as they are used to improve the production line, increase efficiency, and quickly mix raw materials to produce large quantities of pastries, bread, and other baked goods

The cakes and pastries application segment accounted for the second-largest share in 2020 owing to the rising disposable income, globalization, and inclination toward western-style diets in Asian countries

Asia Pacific is likely to expand at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to the increasing disposable income, the growing spending power of the middle-class population, rapid globalization, and adoption of automated technology

The growing domestic consumption of various processed food products, such as potato chips, sausages, and bread, in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific and the Middle East owing to the expansion of retail food outlets is expected to stimulate the product demand

Read 160 page research report with ToC on "Bakery Processing Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Equipment (Ovens & Proofers, Molders & Sheeters), By Application (Bread, Pizza Crusts), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/bakery-processing-equipment-market

The demand for cakes and pastries is expected to witness growth on account of the introduction of novel flavors. Furthermore, the increasing consumption of snacks is expected to have a positive impact on the demand for cakes and pastries. Bread and rolls are expected to witness significant growth on account of a substantial rise in the demand for these products in North America and Asia Pacific.

The rising demand for fast food and packaged food is expected to prompt manufacturers to expand their production capabilities, thereby augmenting the demand for processed food over the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of advertisements with attractive visuals and the availability of a wide range of flavors in processed food are anticipated to have a positive impact on the demand for processed food, and consequently, processing equipment.