The Middleby Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter Results

“While 2020 was a challenging year for our industry and customers, we have been proactive during this time of uncertainty. Our actions in 2020 have positioned Middleby to lead emerging trends and realize growth across all our platforms. We advanced our technology initiatives, expanded our sales capabilities, secured strategic acquisitions, reinforced our supply chain, expanded our global infrastructure, introduced new, innovative products and opened our state-of-the-art Middleby Innovation Kitchens. We have always been an innovative company, but our investments in technology are rapidly accelerating in this changing market. I am proud of our team and the quick and decisive actions taken in 2020, as these contributed to our strong financial performance in the fourth quarter and will carry us into 2021 with momentum. While COVID-19 vaccines are now available to many, safety precautions at our facilities remain in place, as the health and protection of our employees will always be a top priority,” said Tim FitzGerald, CEO of The Middleby Corporation.

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD), a leading worldwide manufacturer of equipment for the commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen industries, today reported net earnings for the 2020 fourth quarter of $51.8 million or $0.94 diluted earnings per share on net sales of $729.3 million. Adjusted net earnings were $89.0 million or $1.62 adjusted diluted earnings per share. A full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures is provided at the end the press release.

2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Net sales decreased 7.4% in the fourth quarter over the comparative prior year period. Excluding the impacts of acquisitions and foreign exchange rates, sales decreased 9.3% in the fourth quarter over the comparative prior year period, reflecting the impact of COVID-19.

Organic net sales (a non-GAAP measure) declines were reported at the Commercial Foodservice Group due to COVID-19 impacts and challenging market conditions in the fourth quarter of 2020. Residential sales growth in the fourth quarter of 2020 is primarily related to strong consumer demand. A reconciliation of reported net sales by segment is as follows:

Company Reported Net Sales Growth (16.4 ) % 17.3 % (0.6 ) % (7.4 ) % Acquisitions 1.7 % 1.0 % — % 1.3 % Foreign Exchange Rates 0.5 % 1.4 % (0.2 ) % 0.6 % Organic Net Sales Growth (1) (2) (18.7 ) % 14.8 % (0.4 ) % (9.3 ) % (1) Organic net sales growth defined as total sales growth excluding impact of acquisitions and foreign exchange rates (2) Totals may be impacted by rounding

Total backlog at the end of the fiscal 2020 amounted to a record level of $522.7 million as compared to $307.5 million at the end of fiscal 2019. The increase was driven by growth in excess of 60% at the Commercial Foodservice Group and 270% at the Residential Kitchen Group over prior year end when excluding backlog from businesses acquired during the year.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $145.2 million, in the fourth quarter of 2020 due to the impact of lower revenues as a result of COVID-19; however margins at all three segments were strong reflecting focus on cost control and profitability. A reconciliation of organic adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) by segment is as follows:

Company Adjusted EBITDA 22.0 % 19.4 % 24.3 % 19.9 % Acquisitions (0.4 ) % (1.0 ) % — % (0.4 ) % Foreign Exchange Rates — % 0.2 % 0.5 % 0.1 % Organic Adjusted EBITDA (1) (2) 22.4 % 20.2 % 23.8 % 20.3 % (1) Organic Adjusted EBITDA defined as Adjusted EBITDA excluding impact of acquisitions and foreign exchange rates (2) Totals may be impacted by rounding

Operating cash inflows during the fourth quarter increased to $208.6 million in comparison to $147.7 million in the prior year period. Operating cash inflows for the twelve months period ended January 2, 2021 increased to $524.8 million in comparison to $377.4 million in the prior year period. The total leverage ratio per our credit agreements was below 3.1x. Our trailing twelve month bank agreement pro-forma EBITDA was $529.0 million.

Cash balances at the end of the quarter were $268.1 million. Net debt, defined as debt excluding the unamortized discount associated with the Convertible Notes less cash, at the end of the 2021 fiscal fourth quarter amounted to $1.6 billion as compared to $1.8 billion at the end of fiscal 2019. Additionally, our current borrowing availability is approximately $1.4 billion.

"In Commercial Foodservice, orders have consistently improved since the initial impact of COVID-19. Restaurants continue to gain experience and proficiency as they perfect their procedures for delivery, carry out, drive-through and curbside pickup. Many chain restaurants who had fluid processes in place pre-pandemic have explored ways to shorten wait times, expand cooking throughput and reduce labor needs. Consumer demand has proven resilient and these operator needs continue to provide growth opportunities for our differentiated solutions. There is pent-up demand for indoor dining which has been consistently opening up across the country, as regulated by the states. This is benefiting our casual dining customers,” said Mr. FitzGerald.

“Our focus on innovation is not just equipment -- we are retooling the entire customer experience. Last week we were pleased to announce the official debut of the Middleby Innovation Kitchens in the Dallas area, which will allow us to best serve our customers and partners. The 40,000 square-foot facility has 15 live vignettes and 150 pieces of active Middleby equipment including IoT, automation, an extensive beverage offering, a full brewery and space where our customer can design and test their kitchen equipment and workflow. We believe the timing is right for this type of facility as customers want a hands-on experience as they re-invent their foodservice operations,” commented Mr. FitzGerald.

"At our Residential Kitchen businesses, we are seeing high interest in recently debuted product innovations across the portfolio of our premium brands. Favorable conditions continue in the housing market, with increased remodels and kitchen upgrades due to more time spent in the home. Our virtual sales experience and showroom tours have been in high demand. We plan to further the 2021 investments in this segment with the completion and opening of our Dallas showroom, targeted digital marketing initiatives and deeper engagement with the designer community.”

“At the Food Processing Group, travel restrictions continue to be a significant challenge with customer demonstrations and installations. Despite this, backlog levels remain strong along with customer interest in recent product introductions and full-line solutions. We remain focused on increasing our presence in fast-growing segments, such as cured meats and alternative protein. We are also positioned to support our customers growing requirements for automation solutions to address labor availability and increased employee safety concerns,” Mr. FitzGerald concluded.

Statements in this press release or otherwise attributable to the company regarding the company's business which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The company cautions investors that such statements are estimates of future performance and are highly dependent upon a variety of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Such factors include variability in financing costs; quarterly variations in operating results; dependence on key customers; international exposure; foreign exchange and political risks affecting international sales; changing market conditions; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the timely development and market acceptance of the company's products; the availability and cost of raw materials; and other risks detailed herein and from time-to-time in the company's SEC filings. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice equipment industry. The company develops, manufactures, markets and services a broad line of equipment used in the commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment industries. The company's leading equipment brands serving the commercial foodservice industry include Anets, APW Wyott, Bakers Pride, Beech, BKI, Blodgett, Blodgett Combi, Bloomfield, Britannia, Carter-Hoffmann, Celfrost, Concordia, CookTek, Crown, CTX, Desmon, Deutsche Beverage, Doyon, Eswood, EVO, Firex, Follett, frifri, Giga, Globe, Goldstein, Holman, Houno, IMC, Induc, Ink Kegs, Inline Filling Systems, Jade, JoeTap, Josper, L2F, Lang, Lincat, MagiKitch'n, Market Forge, Marsal, Middleby Marshall, MPC, Nieco, Nu-Vu, PerfectFry, Pitco, QualServ, RAM, Southbend, Ss Brewtech, Star, Starline, Sveba Dahlen, Synesso, Tank, Taylor, Thor, Toastmaster, TurboChef, Ultrafryer, Varimixer, Wells, Wild Goose and Wunder-Bar. The company’s leading equipment brands serving the food processing industry include Alkar, Armor Inox, Auto-Bake, Baker Thermal Solutions, Burford, Cozzini, CV-Tek, Danfotech, Deutsche Process, Drake, Glimek, Hinds-Bock, Maurer-Atmos, MP Equipment, Pacproinc, RapidPak, Scanico, Spooner Vicars, Stewart Systems, Thurne and Ve.Ma.C.. The company’s leading equipment brands serving the residential kitchen industry include AGA AGA Cookshop, Brava, EVO, La Cornue, Leisure Sinks, Lynx, Marvel, Mercury, Rangemaster, Rayburn, Redfyre, Sedona, Stanley, TurboChef, U-Line and Viking.

THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Amounts in 000’s, Except Per Share Information) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 4th Qtr, 2020 4th Qtr, 2019 4th Qtr, 2020 4th Qtr, 2019 Net sales $ 729,296 $ 787,626 $ 2,513,257 $ 2,959,446 Cost of sales 473,313 497,948 1,631,209 1,855,949 Gross profit 255,983 289,678 882,048 1,103,497 Selling, general and administrative expenses 147,317 148,813 531,897 583,697 Former Chairman and CEO transition costs — — — 10,116 Restructuring expenses 2,094 3,674 12,375 10,480 Gain on litigation settlement — (14,839 ) — (14,839 ) Gain on sale of plant (1,982 ) — (1,982 ) — Impairments 15,327 — 15,327 — Income from operations 93,227 152,030 324,431 514,043 Interest expense and deferred financing amortization, net 22,736 19,275 78,617 82,609 Net periodic pension benefit (other than service costs & curtailment) (9,992 ) (7,039 ) (39,996 ) (29,722 ) Curtailment loss 14,682 415 14,682 865 Other (income) expense, net (343 ) (1,839 ) 3,071 (2,328 ) Earnings before income taxes 66,144 141,218 268,057 462,619 Provision for income taxes 14,307 32,221 60,763 110,379 Net earnings $ 51,837 $ 108,997 $ 207,294 $ 352,240 Net earnings per share: Basic $ 0.94 $ 1.96 $ 3.76 $ 6.33 Diluted $ 0.94 $ 1.96 $ 3.76 $ 6.33 Weighted average number of shares Basic 55,061 55,663 55,093 55,647 Diluted 55,087 55,700 55,136 55,656

THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in 000’s, Except Per Share Information) (Unaudited) Jan 2, 2021 Dec 28, 2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 268,103 $ 94,500 Accounts receivable, net 363,361 447,612 Inventories, net 540,198 585,699 Prepaid expenses and other 81,049 61,224 Prepaid taxes 17,782 20,161 Total current assets 1,270,493 1,209,196 Property, plant and equipment, net 344,482 352,145 Goodwill 1,934,261 1,849,747 Other intangibles, net 1,450,381 1,443,381 Long-term deferred tax assets 76,052 36,932 Other assets 126,805 110,742 Total assets $ 5,202,474 $ 5,002,143 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current maturities of long-term debt $ 22,944 $ 2,894 Accounts payable 182,773 173,693 Accrued expenses 494,541 416,550 Total current liabilities 700,258 593,137 Long-term debt 1,706,652 1,870,246 Long-term deferred tax liability 147,224 133,500 Accrued pension benefits 469,500 289,086 Other non-current liabilities 202,191 169,360 Stockholders' equity 1,976,649 1,946,814 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,202,474 $ 5,002,143

Company (1) Three Months Ended January 2, 2021 Net sales $ 428,432 $ 180,069 $ 120,795 $ 729,296 Segment Operating Income $ 66,561 $ 25,186 $ 20,207 $ 93,227 Operating Income % of net sales 15.5 % 14.0 % 16.7 % 12.8 % Depreciation 6,201 2,949 1,328 10,583 Amortization 13,728 2,030 1,825 17,583 Restructuring expenses 1,008 833 253 2,094 Facility consolidation related expenses 2,332 — 350 2,682 Acquisition related inventory step-up charge 446 — — 446 Stock compensation — — — 5,191 Gain on sale of plant (1,982 ) — — (1,982 ) Impairments (2) 6,103 3,881 5,343 15,327 Segment adjusted EBITDA $ 94,397 $ 34,879 $ 29,306 $ 145,151 Adjusted EBITDA % of net sales 22.0 % 19.4 % 24.3 % 19.9 % Three Months Ended December 28, 2019 Net sales $ 512,545 $ 153,604 $ 121,477 $ 787,626 Segment Operating Income $ 116,464 $ 32,092 $ 24,458 $ 152,030 Operating Income % of net sales 22.7 % 20.9 % 20.1 % 19.3 % Depreciation 5,340 3,045 1,446 9,839 Amortization 11,387 2,588 1,939 15,914 Restructuring expenses 3,409 281 (16 ) 3,674 Facility consolidation related expenses 1,841 2,488 — 4,329 Acquisition related inventory step-up charge 66 — 37 103 Stock compensation — — — 4,876 Gain on litigation — (14,839 ) — (14,839 ) Segment adjusted EBITDA $ 138,507 $ 25,655 $ 27,864 $ 175,926 Adjusted EBITDA % of net sales 27.0 % 16.7 % 22.9 % 22.3 %

(1) Includes corporate and other general company expenses, which impact Segment Adjusted EBITDA, and amounted to $13.4 million and $16.1 million for the three months ended January 2, 2021 and December 28, 2019, respectively. (2) Includes impairment of intangible assets, fixed assets, and assets held for sale.

Company (1) Twelve Months Ended January 2, 2021 Net sales $ 1,510,279 $ 565,706 $ 437,272 $ 2,513,257 Segment Operating Income $ 239,625 $ 67,046 $ 78,008 $ 324,431 Operating Income % of net sales 15.9 % 11.9 % 17.8 % 12.9 % Depreciation 21,768 11,691 5,507 39,086 Amortization 51,985 9,657 7,319 68,961 Restructuring expenses 10,123 1,806 446 12,375 Facility consolidation related expenses 3,180 — 350 3,530 Acquisition related inventory step-up charge 2,552 — — 2,552 Stock compensation — — — 19,613 Gain on sale of plant (1,982 ) — — (1,982 ) Impairments (2) 6,103 3,881 5,343 15,327 Segment adjusted EBITDA $ 333,354 $ 94,081 $ 96,973 $ 483,893 Adjusted EBITDA % of net sales 22.1 % 16.6 % 22.2 % 19.3 % Twelve Months Ended December 28, 2019 Net sales $ 1,984,345 $ 574,150 $ 400,951 $ 2,959,446 Segment Operating Income $ 429,946 $ 89,312 $ 68,935 $ 514,043 Operating Income % of net sales 21.7 % 15.6 % 17.2 % 17.4 % Depreciation 21,054 11,742 4,944 37,852 Amortization 45,906 9,896 8,162 63,964 Restructuring expenses 6,386 3,974 120 10,480 Facility consolidation related expenses 2,222 3,440 — 5,662 Acquisition related inventory step-up charge 2,560 — 223 2,783 Stock compensation — — — 8,133 Gain on litigation — (14,839 ) — (14,839 ) Former Chairman and CEO transition costs — — — 10,116 Segment adjusted EBITDA $ 508,074 $ 103,525 $ 82,384 $ 638,194 Adjusted EBITDA % of net sales 25.6 % 18.0 % 20.5 % 21.6 %

(1) Includes corporate and other general company expenses, which impact Segment Adjusted EBITDA, and amounted to $40.5 million and $55.8 million for the twelve months ended January 2, 2021 and December 28, 2019, respectively. (2) Includes impairment of intangible assets, fixed assets, and assets held for sale.

(1) Includes amortization of deferred financing costs and convertible notes issuance costs. (2) Includes impairment of intangible assets, fixed assets, and assets held for sale.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 4th Qtr, 2020 4th Qtr, 2019 4th Qtr, 2020 4th Qtr, 2019 Net Cash Flows Provided By (Used In): Operating activities $ 208,603 $ 147,681 $ 524,785 $ 377,425 Investing activities (53,218 ) (54,874 ) (106,757 ) (327,667 ) Financing activities (117,630 ) (87,060 ) (252,468 ) (25,445 ) Free Cash Flow Cash flow from operating activities $ 208,603 $ 147,681 $ 524,785 $ 377,425 Less: Capital expenditures, net (307 ) (12,790 ) (20,702 ) (46,609 ) Free cash flow $ 208,296 $ 134,891 $ 504,083 $ 330,816

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The company supplements its consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with this non-GAAP financial information to provide investors with greater insight, increase transparency and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release do not have standard meanings and may vary from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

The company believes that organic net sales growth, non-GAAP adjusted segment EBITDA, adjusted net earnings and adjusted diluted per share measures are useful as supplements to its GAAP results of operations to evaluate certain aspects of its operations and financial performance, and its management team primarily focuses on non-GAAP items in evaluating performance for business planning purposes. The Company also believes that these measures assist it with comparing its performance between various reporting periods on a consistent basis, as these measures remove from operating results the impact of items that, in its opinion, do not reflect its core operating performance including, for example, intangibles amortization expense, impairment charges, restructuring expenses, and other charges which management considers to be outside core operating results.

Under GAAP, certain convertible debt instruments that may be settled in cash (or other assets) upon conversion are required to be separately accounted for as liability (debt) and equity (conversion option) components of the instrument in a manner that reflects the issuer’s nonconvertible debt borrowing rate. Accordingly, for GAAP purposes the company is required to recognize imputed interest expense on the company’s $747.5 million of convertible senior notes due 2025 that were issued in a private placement in August 2020. The imputed interest rate is 4.7% for the convertible notes due 2025, while the actual coupon interest rate of the notes is 1.0%. The difference between the imputed interest expense and the coupon interest expense is excluded from management’s assessment of the Company’s operating performance because management believes that this non-cash expense is not indicative of its core, ongoing operating performance.

The company believes that free cash flow is an important measure of operating performance because it provides management and investors a measure of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.

The Company believes that its presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful because it provides investors and securities analysts with the same information that Middleby uses internally for purposes of assessing its core operating performance.

