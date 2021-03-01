 

RPM to Webcast Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Agriculture and Materials Virtual Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.03.2021, 15:00   

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) announced today that Frank C. Sullivan, chairman and CEO, will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Agriculture and Materials Virtual Conference. The presentation will begin Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. EST.

The presentation will focus on RPM's growth strategy; financial performance, including its 47 consecutive years of dividend increases; capital structure; global operations and highly regarded acquisition program.

A live, listen-only webcast will be accessible via RPM's website, www.rpminc.com, under Investors/Presentations & Webcasts. For those who cannot listen to the live webcast, an archived replay will be available within three hours after the live presentation concludes and will be accessible for 90 days.

About RPM

RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio with hundreds of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, Day-Glo, Legend Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces, to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM’s brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help build a better world. The company employs approximately 14,600 individuals worldwide. Visit www.RPMinc.com to learn more.

For more information, contact Russell L. Gordon, vice president and chief financial officer, at 330-273-5090 or rgordon@rpminc.com.



