Scout24 AG plans change of legal form to Scout24 SE

01.03.2021 / 15:30
Scout24 AG plans change of legal form to Scout24 SE

  • Scout24 prepares to change its legal form to a European Stock Corporation (SE)
  • Annual General Meeting to decide in July on conversion into a Societas Europaea (SE)


Munich, 1 March 2021 - Scout24 AG is preparing to change its legal form into a European Stock Corporation (Societas Europaea, SE). The shareholders of Scout24 AG will decide on the measure at the next Annual General Meeting, scheduled to take place on 8 July 2021.

The change of legal form is intended to underline Scout24's positioning as a future-oriented European technology company. The SE is a supranational, European legal form that is an excellent fit for a modern and internationally oriented company with an international employee structure.

The previous structure of the separation of the supervisory board and the management board will remain in place. The shareholders of Scout24 AG automatically become shareholders of Scout24 SE. Shareholder rights or financial reporting will also not be affected by the conversion. The change of legal form is not expected to have any effects on the customers and employees of Scout24 AG. The registered office of the company will remain in Munich.

About Scout24

Scout24 is one of the leading digital companies in Germany. With the digital marketplace ImmoScout24, for residential and commercial real estate, we successfully bring together homeowners, real estate agents, tenants, and buyers - and we have been doing so for more than 20 years. With around 13.8 million users per month, ImmoScout24 is the market leader for digital real estate listing and search. To digitise the process of real estate transactions, ImmoScout24 is continually developing new products and building up an ecosystem for renting, buying, and commercial real estate in Germany and Austria. Scout24 is a listed stock corporation (ISIN: DE000A12DM80, Ticker: G24) and member of the MDAX and the DAX50 ESG. Further information is available on Twitter and LinkedIn. Since 2012, ImmoScout24 has also been active in the Austrian residential and business real estate market.

Investor Relations
Ursula Querette
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: + 49 89 262 02 4939
E-Mail: ir@scout24.com

Media Relations
Jan Flaskamp
Vice President Communications & Marketing
Tel.: +49 30 24301 0721
E-Mail: mediarelations@scout24.com


Language: English
Company: Scout24 AG
Bothestr. 13-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 262 02 4939
E-mail: ir@scout24.com
Internet: www.scout24.com
ISIN: DE000A12DM80
WKN: A12DM8
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
DGAP-News Scout24 AG plans change of legal form to Scout24 SE DGAP-News: Scout24 AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Scout24 AG plans change of legal form to Scout24 SE 01.03.2021 / 15:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Scout24 AG plans change of legal form to Scout24 SE …

