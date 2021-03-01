Alcon’s Sue-Jean Lin Wins 2021 Dallas CIO of the Year

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, congratulates Sue-Jean Lin, Alcon Senior Vice President and CIO, on her achievement being recognized as the 2021 Dallas CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards winner in the Super Global category. The prestigious CIO of the Year ORBIE Award is a leading technology executive recognition program celebrating those who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership.

Alcon SVP and CIO Sue-Jean Lin (Photo: Business Wire)

“I couldn’t be more proud of Sue-Jean for receiving this well-deserved recognition and honor,” said David Endicott, Alcon Chief Executive Officer. “Sue-Jean’s passion, effective operational leadership and collaborative, outcome-based approach to business enabled Alcon to make extraordinary accomplishments following our spin-off to become an independent company and throughout the challenges of COVID.”

Mr. Endicott continued, “During Alcon’s journey becoming an independent, standalone publicly traded company, Sue-Jean’s leadership building our global technology infrastructure, establishing an enterprise digital governance structure and strategy, successfully deploying SAP and ensuring a complete and on-time separation of our legacy global IT infrastructure has been critical to Alcon’s success.”

Sue-Jean Lin joined Alcon in 2018 bringing to the eye care industry leader significant global IT leadership experience. Having served in the role of CIO for nearly half of her career, Ms. Lin focuses on the customer experience first, while bringing a clear understanding of the crucial need for interconnectivity between IT and innovation – a key pillar to Alcon’s business strategy.

Ms. Lin is a fierce advocate for Women in IT and business within Alcon, as well as the community. She serves as a participant of Catalyst’s Women on Board, a cadre of talented women corporate directors formed to solve the boardroom diversity challenge. Prior to this, Ms. Lin sat on the Women in Technology International advisory board offering her insight and support to the leadership of the organization.

The ORBIE honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer-review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients based upon leadership and management effectiveness, business value created by technology innovation and engagement in industry and community endeavors.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning more than seven decades, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people’s lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 20,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with eye care professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

Connect with us on

Facebook

LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210301005673/en/