Verimatrix’s Lu Bolden To Speak on Latest Video Piracy Trends During SportsPro OTT Summit USA

Titled, “Taking on Piracy in 2021,” the panel is moderated by Chris Kuelling , Executive Director of the International Broadcaster Coalition Against Piracy, and includes the following other speakers:

Verimatrix , (Paris:VMX) (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that Lu Bolden , Chief Revenue Officer, is scheduled to participate in a virtual panel discussion during this year’s SportsPro OTT Summit USA from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. PST on Thursday, March 4.

Michele Gosetti, Head of Global Sales & Marketing, Eurovision

Daniel Ghosh-Roy, Chief Digital Officer, Professional Fighters League

The value of sports content remains strong, with broadcast revenue growing in emerging sectors such as niche sporting events and e-sports. But the industry is undergoing massive changes driven by new technologies and business models -- with some sectors under duress. Securing live sports revenue is critical to the pay-TV industry's cable and satellite packages, which have been decreasing year over year as sports leagues pursue new direct-to-consumer OTT models.

“It’s a pleasure to speak alongside some of the industry’s foremost experts that see firsthand the challenges facing sports broadcasting today,” Bolden said. “The SportsPro OTT Summit USA event serves as the preeminent venue for discussing the importance of collaborative anti-piracy efforts such as DRM and watermarking to prevent stream ripping and similar crimes that significantly impact bottom lines.”

Featuring more than 50 sessions, 80 thought leaders and thousands of peers, OTT Summit USA 2021 focuses on three main themes – strategy, content and technology. To register for the event, visit https://usa.sportspro-ott.com/registration.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210301005436/en/