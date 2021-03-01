 

Verimatrix’s Lu Bolden To Speak on Latest Video Piracy Trends During SportsPro OTT Summit USA

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.03.2021, 17:45  |  41   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX) (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that Lu Bolden, Chief Revenue Officer, is scheduled to participate in a virtual panel discussion during this year’s SportsPro OTT Summit USA from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. PST on Thursday, March 4.

Titled, “Taking on Piracy in 2021,” the panel is moderated by Chris Kuelling, Executive Director of the International Broadcaster Coalition Against Piracy, and includes the following other speakers:

The value of sports content remains strong, with broadcast revenue growing in emerging sectors such as niche sporting events and e-sports. But the industry is undergoing massive changes driven by new technologies and business models -- with some sectors under duress. Securing live sports revenue is critical to the pay-TV industry's cable and satellite packages, which have been decreasing year over year as sports leagues pursue new direct-to-consumer OTT models.

“It’s a pleasure to speak alongside some of the industry’s foremost experts that see firsthand the challenges facing sports broadcasting today,” Bolden said. “The SportsPro OTT Summit USA event serves as the preeminent venue for discussing the importance of collaborative anti-piracy efforts such as DRM and watermarking to prevent stream ripping and similar crimes that significantly impact bottom lines.”

Featuring more than 50 sessions, 80 thought leaders and thousands of peers, OTT Summit USA 2021 focuses on three main themes – strategy, content and technology. To register for the event, visit https://usa.sportspro-ott.com/registration.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verimatrix’s Lu Bolden To Speak on Latest Video Piracy Trends During SportsPro OTT Summit USA Regulatory News: Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX) (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that Lu Bolden, Chief Revenue Officer, is scheduled to participate in a virtual panel …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Chevron Invests in Geothermal Development Company
Sara Queen to Join MetLife Investment Management as Head of Real Estate Equity Group
ChargePoint Becomes the World’s First Publicly Traded Global EV Charging Network
U.S. FDA Accepts Merck’s Gefapixant New Drug Application for Review
KKR and Rakuten Complete Seiyu Share Purchase from Walmart
NRG Energy, Inc. Reports Full Year Results and Maintains 2021 Guidance
PQ Group Holdings Accelerates Transformation: Enters Agreement to Sell Performance Chemicals Business and Acquires Niche Catalyst Activation ...
Michael Angelakis and Jeffrey Ubben Join ExxonMobil Board of Directors
VSE Corporation Acquires HAECO Special Services
Titel
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
Zahlungslösungs-Anbieter Seglan wendet sich wegen effizienter, bewährter Sicherheit an Verimatrix
24.02.21
Seglan Payments Solution Provider Turns to Verimatrix for Efficient, Time-Tested Security
22.02.21
Brasilianisches ISP-Konsortium führt Upgrade auf Multi-DRM-Videosicherheits- und Monetarisierungslösung von Verimatrix durch
22.02.21
Brazilian ISP Consortium Upgrades to Verimatrix Multi-DRM Video Security and Monetization Solution
10.02.21
Okko Sport implementiert Anti-Piraterie-Technologie von Verimatrix
09.02.21
Okko Sport Deploys Verimatrix Anti-Piracy Technology
04.02.21
Verimatrix bei den 15. jährlichen Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service ausgezeichnet
04.02.21
Verimatrix Recognized for Excellence in 15th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service