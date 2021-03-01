L Brands to Present at the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) is scheduled to participate in the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference on March 2, 2021. Stuart Burgdoerfer, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will be making a presentation at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET. A link to the presentation will be available on our website at www.LB.com.



ABOUT L BRANDS:

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.