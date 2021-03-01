 

Compass Diversified Announces Proposed Private Offering of $750 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 20:00  |  40   |   |   

WESTPORT, Conn., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI”), a Delaware statutory trust and the sole owner of 100% of the trust interests in Compass Group Diversified Holdings, LLC (the “Company”), and the Company announced today that the Company intends, subject to market and other conditions, to commence an offering of $750 million of senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the “Notes”) in a private offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Notes offering, together with borrowings from a refinancing transaction concurrent with the Notes offering, to repay debt under the Company’s existing credit facilities and to redeem the Company’s 8.000% Senior Notes due 2026. The offering of the Notes is not conditioned upon the consummation of the Company’s concurrent refinancing transaction.

The Notes will be the Company’s senior unsecured obligations and will not be guaranteed by any of the Company’s subsidiaries.

The Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Notes will be offered only to qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A and to non-U.S. Persons under Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This press release does not and will not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, nor will there be any sale of the Notes in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state. This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to the future performance of CODI, the Notes offering and the refinancing transaction. Words such as "believes," "expects," "projects," and "future" or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, and some of these factors are enumerated in the risk factor discussion in the Form 10-K filed by CODI with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, CODI undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations:
The IGB Group
Leon Berman
212-477-8438
lberman@igbir.com
 Media Contact:
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
Jon Keehner / Kate Thompson / Lyle Weston
212-355-4449



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Compass Diversified Announces Proposed Private Offering of $750 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029 WESTPORT, Conn., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI”), a Delaware statutory trust and the sole owner of 100% of the trust interests in Compass Group Diversified Holdings, LLC (the “Company”), and the Company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Aemetis Unveils Five-Year Plan Targeting $1 Billion of Revenue by 2025
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals to Conduct Phase 1 DMT Stroke Program Study with Hammersmith Medicines ...
Santhera gibt positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Frühphase-Studie zu Mukoviszidose bekannt
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Project Development Objectives
Aequus Launches Evolve Eyedrops to Eye Care Professionals in Canada
Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Appoints VP Research & Operations and Chief Medical Officer
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
Compass Diversified Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
19.02.21
Compass Diversified Holdings Provides Shareholders with 2020 Tax Information
10.02.21
Compass Diversified Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call Information
03.02.21
Compass Diversified-Backed Foam Fabricators Announces Launch of Altor Solutions