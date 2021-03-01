 

Proofpoint Elects Elizabeth Rafael to its Board of Directors

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc., (NASDAQ: PFPT), a leading next-generation cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced its Board of Directors has elected Elizabeth ("Betsy") Rafael as a new independent director, effective Thursday, February 25, 2021. Ms. Rafael has also been appointed as the chair of Proofpoint’s audit committee.

Ms. Rafael is currently the Audit Chair at Autodesk and Kinaxis. She most recently served as Chief Transformation Officer at GoDaddy Inc. from May 2018 to November 2019. Prior, she held positions at Apple, including Vice President and Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer, until her retirement in October 2012.

From April 2002 to September 2006, Ms. Rafael served as Vice President, Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer of Cisco Systems, and held the position of Vice President, Corporate Finance for Cisco Systems from September 2006 to August 2007. From December 2000 to April 2002, she was the Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Administrative Officer of Aspect Communications, Inc., a provider of customer relationship portals. From April 2000 to November 2000, Ms. Rafael was Senior Vice-President and CFO of Escalate, Inc., an enterprise e-commerce application service provider.

From 1994 to 2000, Ms. Rafael held a number of senior positions at Silicon Graphics (SGI), culminating her career at Silicon Graphics as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to SGI, she held senior management positions in finance with Sun Microsystems and Apple Computer. Ms. Rafael began her career with Arthur Young & Company. She graduated magna cum laude from Santa Clara University with a B.S.C. degree in Accounting and was appointed to the Santa Clara Board of Trustees in October 2012.

“We are pleased to welcome Betsy to Proofpoint’s Board of Directors,” said Gary Steele, chief executive officer of Proofpoint. “She brings exceptional financial knowledge to the position that will further enhance our ongoing ability to scale our business in order to drive long-term growth and profitability.”

About Proofpoint, Inc.
Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) is a leading cybersecurity and compliance company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including more than half of the Fortune 1000, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com.

Proofpoint is a trademark or registered trademark of Proofpoint, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

