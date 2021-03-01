Liberty Media Corporation to Present at Deutsche Bank Media, Internet and Telecom Conference

Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, FWONA, FWONK, BATRA, BATRK) announced that Greg Maffei, President and CEO of Liberty Media Corporation, will be presenting at the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet and Telecom Conference on Monday, March 8th at 4:00 p.m. E.S.T. During his presentation, Mr. Maffei may make observations regarding the company's financial performance and outlook, as well as other forward looking matters.

The presentation will be broadcast live via the Internet. All interested persons should visit the Liberty Media Corporation website at http://libertymedia.com/events to register for the webcast. An archive of the webcast will also be available on this website for 180 days after appropriate filings have been made with the SEC.