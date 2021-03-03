 

QIAGEN Launches QIAsphere Cloud-Based Connectivity Solution to Enhance QIAstat-Dx Capabilities in Digital Diagnostics

03.03.2021   

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) has launched its QIAsphere cloud-based platform that will allow labs and QIAstat-Dx users to monitor tests and instrument status remotely 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

QIAsphere sets new standards for syndromic testing digital health, providing users with remote visibility of their testing routine. It can monitor a nearly unlimited number of instruments, providing visibility of testing routine across different hospitals or satellite labs. The continuous connectivity to QIAGEN service reduces systems downtime and enabling fast and accurate syndromic testing. Digital diagnostics and remote analytics will be crucial to bring syndromic testing closer to patients in the coming years.

Customers using QIAsphere will be able to remotely monitor their QIAstat-Dx instrument and test status, received push notifications across their personal devices, such as smartphones, desktop PCs and smartwatches.

QIAstat-Dx connectivity with QIAsphere will also allow QIAGEN technical service to monitor customers instruments health in real-time, whilst providing them with rapid response to minimized systems downtime.

QIAGEN began marketing and distributing QIAsphere for the QIAcube Connect platform in early 2021 and will expand its scope into Molecular Diagnostics with its syndromic testing platform QIAstat-Dx. QIAGEN plans to extend the scope of QIAsphere across many platforms and solutions in the coming months.

“The launch of QIAsphere platform for QIAstat-Dx is a key step in syndromic testing, but above all for our customers: it is our commitment to make their life easier, their testing workflow more manageable and our interactions faster,” said Jean-Pascal Viola, Senior Vice President, Head of the Molecular Diagnostics Business Area and Corporate Business Development at QIAGEN. “Digital diagnostics sets a new paradigm in syndromic testing. It addresses the growing need of bringing molecular PCR COVID testing closer to patients and to decentralized environments such as ICUs, emergency rooms or satellite labs.”

QIAsphere connectivity is possible by connecting the QIAsphere Base (Qbase), a small connectivity hub, to QIAstat-Dx and other QIAGEN platforms in minimal time through hospitals LAN or Wifi network, keeping sensitive patients data within the hospital network. The Qbase connectivity hub along with QIAsphere App will enable real-time monitoring across all customers QIAstat-Dx analyzers.

Diskussion: QIAGEN - Marktführer im Milliardenmarkt molekularer Diagnostik
Wertpapier


