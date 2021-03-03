NL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES $0.06 PER SHARE DIVIDEND FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2021

Dallas, Texas, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) today announced that its Board of Directors voted to declare a quarterly dividend of six cents ($0.06) per share on its common stock payable on March 25, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2021.

NL Industries, Inc. is engaged in the component products (security products and recreational marine components) and titanium dioxide products businesses.

SOURCE: NL Industries, Inc.