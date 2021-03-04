 

Elastic Announces New Cloud Application and Host Protections and Streamlined Security Operations Workflows

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.03.2021, 00:18  |  104   |   |   

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, recently announced new prebuilt machine learning jobs and detection rules to protect cloud applications and hosts, and improved usability and accessibility to streamline security operations workflows in Elastic Security.

Elastic Security 7.11 helps secure the modern enterprise by automating detections and operationalizing analytics with prebuilt machine learning jobs and detection rules supporting MITRE sub-techniques. Prebuilt detections for cloud applications automatically spot techniques and behaviors associated with attacks against SaaS technologies such as Google Workspace, Microsoft 365 and Okta, and complements existing Elastic protections for IaaS technologies. Prebuilt security analytics content for Windows and Linux environments centrally detect a wide range of attacker activity, with a focus on addressing persistence, privilege escalation and lateral movement.

Elastic Security 7.11 streamlines alert management, enabling analysts to maintain velocity when addressing threats. Customizable alert notifications deliver key context to third-party workflow tools including Slack and ServiceNow, reducing swivel-chair analysis and accelerating triage. Security analysts can now attach alerts directly to cases to align responders and centralize relevant information. An expanded set of rule actions tighten integrations with Jira, ServiceNow and IBM Resilient, driving SOC efficiency.

A refreshed Timeline workspace drives efficient threat hunting, alert triage and investigation. Users can see key information on dedicated tabs, view events in a full-screen view and access event details without losing sight of surrounding events.

For more information read the Elastic blog about what's new in Elastic Security 7.11.

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Elastic Announces New Cloud Application and Host Protections and Streamlined Security Operations Workflows Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, recently announced new prebuilt machine learning jobs and detection rules to protect cloud applications and hosts, and improved usability and accessibility to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Majority Ownership Stake in Tidal
U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in ...
Paramount+ Launches Today with Live Sports, Breaking News, and a Mountain of Entertainment
Merck Begins Tender Offer to Acquire Pandion Therapeutics
Stratasys Direct and Xometry Partner to Deliver High-Performance 3D Printed Parts on Demand
Gillette Announces the Return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance
Transphorm’s GaN Products Meet Crypto Mining Power Supply Units Performance Requirements
Clean Energy and Total Sign Joint Venture to Develop Carbon-Negative Fuel and Infrastructure
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
Successful Closing of the Financial Restructuring of Europcar Mobility Group1: the Group Opens a New Chapter in Its History, With Renewed Ambitions
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Elastic and Grafana Labs Partner on the Official Grafana Elasticsearch Plugin
04.03.21
Elastic Announces Web Crawler for Elastic App Search and Support for Box in Elastic Workplace Search
02.03.21
Elastic Announces General Availability of Searchable Snapshots and Introduces Runtime Fields
02.03.21
Elastic Announces Cold Data Tier, Autoscaling, and Enhanced Multi-Cloud Search and Replication Capabilities in Elastic Cloud
01.03.21
Elastic Announces New Features to Accelerate Investigation Workflows in Elastic Observability
01.03.21
Elastic Announces New Elastic Stack Alerting Framework Now Generally Available in Kibana
25.02.21
Elastic to Present in Upcoming Investor Conferences
24.02.21
Elastic Reports Strong Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
10.02.21
Elastic Launches New Capabilities Across its Solutions, Enabling Customers to Optimize for Cost, Performance, Insight and Flexibility
09.02.21
Elastic to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Results on Wednesday, February 24, 2021