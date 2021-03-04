Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Leads $30 Million Series B Funding Round of Neobroker nextmarkets

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. ("Cryptology")

Malta, 04.03.2021



Cryptology Asset Group Leads $30 Million Series B Funding Round of Neobroker nextmarkets

The Alan Howard and Peter Thiel-backed fintech has grown at an average rate of 207% (CAGR) since its launch in 2018.

Malta, 04.03.2021. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: 4UD), a leading European investment company for blockchain- and crypto-related business models, announced it has led a $30 million Series B funding round of nextmarkets, alongside Alan Howard. Since going live in 2018, the innovative FinTech company from Cologne has grown at an average rate of 207% (CAGR), executing well over one million securities transactions in its second full financial year. nextmarkets is also one of the easiest ways for European retail investors to trade Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

As a major shareholder in nextmarkets, the closing of the Series B fundraise has a positive effect on Cryptology's NAV/share of €7.85, demonstrating how quickly the innovative fintech has grown. Cryptology announced today that overall NAV, as of February 28th, 2021, is estimated to be €172.54, well above the price/share it is currently trading at.

The additional capital is intended to further accelerate the European expansion of nextmarkets, founded in Cologne in 2014, and establish the growing fintech as the leading neobroker in Europe. In addition to Germany and Austria, six further countries - the United Kingdom, Portugal, the Netherlands, France, Spain and Italy - were launched at the end of 2020. The financing round seals a successful 2020 financial year in which the company was able to multiply all key KPIs such as the number of executed transactions, customer deposits, as well as the number of customers.