Musk Metals Discovers Gold and Copper Mineralization on Its Pluto Properties Contiguous to Kenorland Minerals in Quebec

Gold and Copper mineralization from 88 samples taken out of bedrock and subangular boulders throughout mineralized regional structures returned up to 1,070 ppm Cu and 0.405 g/t Au . The Kapunapotagen Shear Zone, hosting the Opemiska Cu/Au deposits to the east and the Lac Dolomieu Cu occurrence to the west of the Pluto property, runs through the northern boundary of both the West Block and the East Block at Pluto. Program highlights include the West Block where samples from a mineralized structure returned grades of 0.405 g/t Au in tectonized ultramafics in bedrock, nearby float from a local silicified metasediment returned 1,070 ppm Cu.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Musk Metals Corp. (“Musk Metals” or the “Company”) (CSE: MUSK) (OTC: GPMNF) (FSE: 1I3) is pleased to announce discoveries of Gold and Copper on its 100% owned Pluto properties, contiguous to Kenorland Minerals (KLD – TSX.V) “Chebistuan” project, that is currently optioned to Newmont Mining, in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Quebec.

Based on observations throughout the program, deformation (and its intensity) observed within the various lithologies the extrapolated thickness or the width of the deformation zone is at least 300 meters, further indicating that this is more of a regional structure. The gabbro-pyroxenite complex found near the highway may represent part of the “Ventures Sill”. This is the same structure which hosts the Opémiska Cu-Au mine in Chapais, and may also therefore be related to the much closer Dolomieu Ag-Cu mineralized occurrence, which lies about 1km east of the West Block (also close to the highway). This area, with its large amount of outcrop, observed mineralization (including both Cu and Zn sulphides) and potential structural and strike relationship to a major local deposit and is a high priority for future exploration.

Minroc Management Limited (“Minroc”) recently completed a detailed work program and commented, “The initial prospecting program on the Pluto properties successfully found gold and copper mineralization on surface within the on-property portions of mineralized regional structures. The positive results obtained from this initial work program warrants follow up exploration work to determine the extent and tenor of the mineralization present throughout the properties.”