 

Radian Releases Monthly Operating Statistics for February 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.03.2021, 12:30  |  49   |   |   

Radian Guaranty Inc., the mortgage insurance subsidiary of Radian Group Inc., today released monthly operating statistics related to the credit performance of its insured portfolio for the month of February 2021. The information includes total new primary defaults, which include defaults under forbearance programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as cures, claims paid and rescissions/denials. The information regarding new defaults and cures is reported to Radian Guaranty from loan servicers. The company considers a loan to be in default for financial statement and internal tracking purposes upon receipt of notification by servicers that a borrower has missed two monthly payments. Default reporting, particularly on a monthly basis, may be affected by several factors, including the date on which the loan servicer’s report is generated and transmitted to Radian Guaranty, the impact of updated information submitted by servicers and the timing of servicing transfers.

 

February 2021

January 2021

December 2020

Beginning Primary Default Inventory (# of loans)

54,488

55,537

57,176

New Defaults

3,873

4,664

4,659

Cures

(5,420)

(5,674)

(6,244)

Claims Paid (1)

(57)

(41)

(44)

Rescissions and Claim Denials, net (2)

(2)

2

(10)

Ending Primary Default Inventory

52,882

54,488

55,537

(1)

Includes those charged to a deductible under pool insurance arrangements, as well as commutations.

(2)

Net of any previous rescissions and claim denials that were reinstated during the period. Such reinstated rescissions and claim denials may ultimately result in a paid claim.

About Radian

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Visit www.radian.com to learn more about how Radian is shaping the future of mortgage and real estate services.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Radian Releases Monthly Operating Statistics for February 2021 Radian Guaranty Inc., the mortgage insurance subsidiary of Radian Group Inc., today released monthly operating statistics related to the credit performance of its insured portfolio for the month of February 2021. The information includes total new …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Majority Ownership Stake in Tidal
U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in ...
OTRK CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc.
Merck Begins Tender Offer to Acquire Pandion Therapeutics
Stratasys Direct and Xometry Partner to Deliver High-Performance 3D Printed Parts on Demand
Paramount+ Launches Today with Live Sports, Breaking News, and a Mountain of Entertainment
Gillette Announces the Return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance
Transphorm’s GaN Products Meet Crypto Mining Power Supply Units Performance Requirements
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
Successful Closing of the Financial Restructuring of Europcar Mobility Group1: the Group Opens a New Chapter in Its History, With Renewed Ambitions
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
Radian Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
22.02.21
2021 Home Prices Pick Up Right Where 2020 Left Off, Radian Home Price Index Reports
18.02.21
Radian Plans to Accelerate Digital Transformation Across the Mortgage and Real Estate Marketplace in 2021
10.02.21
Radian Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
05.02.21
Radian Releases Monthly Operating Statistics for January 2021