 

RingCentral Named a Leader in Two IDC MarketScape UCaaS Reports for Enterprise and SMB Segments

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in two IDC MarketScape reports for UCaaS Enterprise and small and medium-sized business (SMB) market segments. The Enterprise report evaluates 19 different vendors that sell to organizations with 1000 or more employees, while the SMB report evaluates 15 different vendors that sell to organizations with fewer than 1,000 employees. In both reports, RingCentral was named a Leader.

The two new IDC MarketScape reports are:

- IDC MarketScape: Worldwide UCaaS Service Providers for Enterprise 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US47452521, February 2021) and

- IDC MarketScape: Worldwide UCaaS Service Providers for SMB 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US47452421, February 2021)

IDC estimates that worldwide UCaaS service provider revenue, including Over the Top (OTT) providers, will reach $16.1 billion in 2024 in its Worldwide UCaaS Service Provider Forecast, 2020–2024 (Doc #US46763020, Aug 2020). As businesses look for ways to empower employees to communicate easily, share information, and meet as needed with colleagues, customers, and partners, opportunities to use UCaaS solutions expand around the world.

“Enterprises should consider RingCentral when they need a UCaaS platform that has an emphasis on security and reliability and has been integrated across a broad portfolio of unified communications and collaboration solution elements with access to a platform that comes with numerous integrations to enterprise software and services,” said Denise Lund, research director, Worldwide Telecom and Unified Communications at IDC. “RingCentral offers SMBs a good value with its RingCentral Office solution, but the company has also made a significant investment in its free video conferencing and team messaging solution with RingCentral Glip, to address the entry point barrier for any business to easily start their journey to a full cloud communications solution.”

The 2021 IDC MarketScape Reports for Enterprise and SMB highlight a number of key strengths for RingCentral in each segment, but the commonality between the two reports include:

  • Mobility: RingCentral has built its UCaaS solution with mobile as a major use case, an approach that allows it to be considered by organizations that have communications and collaboration needs for employees that have broad roles and may work outside of a set office environment.
  • Reliability and Security: RingCentral has a UCaaS platform that places an emphasis on reliability and security, with compliance on major standards (i.e., HIPAA and FINRA) that are important to its customers.
  • Integration capabilities: RingCentral offers a broad portfolio of unified communications and collaboration solution elements with access to a platform that comes with various integrations to enterprise software and services.

Carson Hostetter, senior vice president of Worldwide Field Sales at RingCentral said, “We’re observing a major shift in how we work, how we communicate, and how we collaborate. RingCentral is helping Enterprise organizations support their workforce to work from anywhere with secure, reliable cloud-based communications. We’re proud to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape report as a Leader in UCaaS. The combination of an enterprise-ready platform that easily integrates with existing enterprise applications and adds capabilities such as team messaging, video meetings, and a cloud phone system is exactly what large organizations need to help their people work productively from anywhere.”

