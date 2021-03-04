TSLOTS Aluminum Framing System is Expanding Operations

The TSLOTS aluminum framing system allows manufacturers to create light, durable, attractive, strong, versatile, and functional structures using custom T-slotted aluminum extrusions and connecting hardware. In addition to manufacturing and distribution from the Clearfield, Utah site, a new leased facility, operated in conjunction with Bonnell Aluminum’s existing Niles, Michigan location, provides 12,550 square feet of warehouse space for TSLOTS inventory. This additional storage capacity will improve customer service levels for the Eastern and Midwestern United States, including reduced shipping costs and shorter lead-times.

Bonnell Aluminum, a subsidiary of Tredegar Corporation (NYSE: TG), is pleased to announce that its TSLOTS line of aluminum structural framing systems is expanding operations into the Midwest region of the United States.

Steve Silvester, TSLOTS Sales Manager, commented, “Over the years as TSLOTS has grown, our customers in the Midwest and East have been asking for a location closer to theirs. By providing materials that ship from the Midwest, our customers will gain the benefits of being competitive in terms of costs and lead-time.” Mr. Silvester added, “We are proud of our growth over the past two decades, and with Bonnell Aluminum having locations across the country, TSLOTS can service our customers in the best possible way!”

TSLOTS is a full-service operation providing project design assistance, fabrication, custom packaging, and full assembly. For more information about TSLOTS, please visit www.tslots.com.

About Bonnell Aluminum

Bonnell Aluminum is a subsidiary of Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG). The Company is a leading manufacturer of custom-fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions serving the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and distribution markets. Branded product lines include TSLOTS by Bonnell Aluminum and Futura Transitions by Bonnell Aluminum. The Company has manufacturing facilities located in Newnan GA, Carthage TN, Niles MI, Elkhart IN, and Clearfield, UT.

For additional information about us, please visit www.bonnellaluminum.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304005277/en/