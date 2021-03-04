 

DGAP-News DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP Welcomes Investors at the Virtual Annual General Meeting and Receives Broad Support for all Items on the Agenda

DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP Welcomes Investors at the Virtual Annual General Meeting and Receives Broad Support for all Items on the Agenda

04.03.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DATAGROUP Welcomes Investors at the Virtual Annual General Meeting and Receives Broad Support for all Items on the Agenda
 

Pliezhausen, March 4, 2021. DATAGROUP SE (WKN A0JC8S) held its Annual General Meeting today. As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, shareholders were cordially invited to participate virtually. The management provided positive guidance for the current fiscal year: Revenue is expected to grow to EUR 410 - 420m, EBITDA to EUR 56 - 58m.

At this year's ordinary Annual General Meeting of DATAGROUP SE, CEO Max H.-H. Schaber took stock of the performance in fiscal year 2019/2020. 152 shareholders used the possibility of a virtual participation through an electronic portal. All items on the agenda were approved by a clear majority.

"The fiscal year 2019/2020 was a mixed one for us. On the one hand, group revenue has grown impressively. On the other hand, the bottom line was affected by delayed start-ups in the banking sector and significantly higher expenses for the boarding of new bank customers, particularly in the second half", Max Schaber explains. "The perceptible improvement of financial ratios, as already seen in the fourth quarter, has continued at the beginning of the new fiscal year and we started the new fiscal year with a very strong first quarter", Schaber summarizes. Last week, DATAGROUP had already reported outstanding first quarter results: An increase in revenue of 31.1 % to EUR 108.6m (previous year EUR 82.8m) and significantly improved earnings.

In fiscal year 2019/2020 revenue increased by 16.8 % to EUR 358.2m (PY EUR 306.8m), while operating earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and before risk provisions increased by 14.8 % to EUR 53.8m (PY EUR 46.9m). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)* were down 11.2 % to EUR 21.0m (PY EUR 23.6m). The EBITDA margin* stood at 15.0 % (PY 15.3 %). The EBIT margin* was 5.9 % (PY 7.7 %). EBT* deteriorated by 69.5% to EUR 6.6m (PY EUR 21.7m). Earnings per share (EPS) were EUR 0.03 compared to EUR 1.74 in the previous year. When adjusted for risk provisions, EPS were EUR 1.47. Organic growth of the fully integrated entities was approx. 2 %.

