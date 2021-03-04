 

DGAP-News JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

EQS Group AG
04.03.2021, 18:00   

DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Key word(s): Dividend
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

04.03.2021 / 18:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
     
For Immediate Release   04 March 2021
     
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
   
RE: Dividends
     
The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 11 March 2021, record date as of the 12 March 2021 & payment date is the 07 April 2021:
     
     
Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate
JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.065400
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.181300
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.323600
JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.032100
JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.008900
     
     
Enquiries:    
     
Matheson   Yvonne Lappin
    Phone: +353 1 232 2000
 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

