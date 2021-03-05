EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Polyphor AG / Key word(s): Annual Results Polyphor announces financial results for the full-year 2020 05-March-2021 / 07:15 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Polyphor announces financial results for the full-year 2020

- Phase III trial patient enrollment for balixafortide completed in Q4 2020 despite COVID-19. Results expected for ORR and PFS in Q2 and Q4 2021 respectively

- Exclusive licensing agreement for balixafortide in China with Fosun Pharma

- Clinical Trial Authorization (CTA) granted by MHRA to initiate Phase I trial for inhaled murepavadin. Patient enrollment expected in Q3 2021

- Grants for the antibiotics pipeline from CARB-X and CF Foundation enabling pipeline progression with non-dilutive financing

- Research efforts for new CXCR4 lead candidate in hematologic malignancies and balixafortide in SARS-CoV-2 provide incremental pipeline expansion opportunity

- Cash on hand of CHF 34.3 million as of December 31, 2020 is expected to finance operations into Q3 2021

Polyphor AG (SIX: POLN) a research driven clinical stage, Swiss biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing best-in-class molecules in oncology and antimicrobial resistance today announced its financial results for the full-year of 2020 and provided a business update.

"Polyphor achieved significant progress in 2020 despite the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. We have successfully completed the enrollment in our Phase III balixafortide (FORTRESS) trial in 2020 and the expected data readout in 2021 will be an important milestone and key priority for our company", says Gökhan Batur, CEO of Polyphor: "Beyond our Phase III program with balixafortide in advanced cancer, we are rapidly progressing our R&D efforts in oncology and antibiotics. These additional efforts in progressing our mid-term pipeline can bring substantial benefit to patients and high value to our company and our shareholders."