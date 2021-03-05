DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Contract/Agreement RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 10 / 2021) with the joint venture of JOHANN BUNTE and STRABAG 05.03.2021 / 14:03 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 10 / 2021) with the joint venture of JOHANN BUNTE and STRABAG

Stuttgart, Germany, 05 March 2021. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 5D BIM Big Data technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a Phase-II-contract with the joint venture of JOHANN BUNTE and STRABAG.

JOHANN BUNTE and STRABAG are starting 2021 in Germany with a major contract: the expansion of the A 1 freeway in Lower Saxony over a distance of 29.5 km. The construction began on Feb. 1st, 2021 - completion is scheduled for the middle of 2025. In addition to extensive earthworks and construction of the roadways, 14 bridges along the highway and two overpasses over the highway will also have to be rebuilt. A further 18 bridge structures will be rehabilitated. The joint venture is also providing noise abatement services and carrying out accompanying landscape management measures.

Rainer Kolthoff, commercial manager at JOHANN BUNTE: "The joint venture of JOHANN BUNTE and STRABAG will completely document the whole construction cycle of the joint A1 freeway project with iTWO. In addition, the portal function of the RIB platform enables a more optimal collaboration between the joint venture and its subcontractors. We are looking forward to implementing this major infrastructure project even more effectively with the help of iTWO technology."

Gerald Malits, function lead of BIM integration / technical ERP STRABAG BRVZ: "STRABAG has successfully relied on the innovative iTWO technology for the planning and calculation of its projects for several years. The decision was therefore an obvious one to also work together with RIB on two other large construction sites. On the one hand, we will use the iTWO enterprise solution to plan and implement our construction measures for the "HS2" rail project - the UK's new high-speed rail network. On the other hand, we will benefit immensely from the iTWO technology and RIB's experience in the expansion of the A1 freeway".