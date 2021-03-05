 

DGAP-News RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 10 / 2021) with the joint venture of JOHANN BUNTE and STRABAG

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.03.2021, 14:03  |  100   |   |   

DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Contract/Agreement
RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 10 / 2021) with the joint venture of JOHANN BUNTE and STRABAG

05.03.2021 / 14:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

05-March-2021

RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 10 / 2021) with the joint venture of JOHANN BUNTE and STRABAG

Stuttgart, Germany, 05 March 2021. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 5D BIM Big Data technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a Phase-II-contract with the joint venture of JOHANN BUNTE and STRABAG.

JOHANN BUNTE and STRABAG are starting 2021 in Germany with a major contract: the expansion of the A 1 freeway in Lower Saxony over a distance of 29.5 km. The construction began on Feb. 1st, 2021 - completion is scheduled for the middle of 2025. In addition to extensive earthworks and construction of the roadways, 14 bridges along the highway and two overpasses over the highway will also have to be rebuilt. A further 18 bridge structures will be rehabilitated. The joint venture is also providing noise abatement services and carrying out accompanying landscape management measures.

Rainer Kolthoff, commercial manager at JOHANN BUNTE: "The joint venture of JOHANN BUNTE and STRABAG will completely document the whole construction cycle of the joint A1 freeway project with iTWO. In addition, the portal function of the RIB platform enables a more optimal collaboration between the joint venture and its subcontractors. We are looking forward to implementing this major infrastructure project even more effectively with the help of iTWO technology."

Gerald Malits, function lead of BIM integration / technical ERP STRABAG BRVZ: "STRABAG has successfully relied on the innovative iTWO technology for the planning and calculation of its projects for several years. The decision was therefore an obvious one to also work together with RIB on two other large construction sites. On the one hand, we will use the iTWO enterprise solution to plan and implement our construction measures for the "HS2" rail project - the UK's new high-speed rail network. On the other hand, we will benefit immensely from the iTWO technology and RIB's experience in the expansion of the A1 freeway".

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 10 / 2021) with the joint venture of JOHANN BUNTE and STRABAG DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Contract/Agreement RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 10 / 2021) with the joint venture of JOHANN BUNTE and STRABAG 05.03.2021 / 14:03 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Konkretes Kaufangebot eines ausländischen Investors im Rahmen des M&A ...
DGAP-News: PAION VERGIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZRECHTE FÜR DIE ENTWICKLUNG UND VERMARKTUNG VON REMIMAZOLAM IN TAIWAN ...
EQS-Adhoc: Geschäftsjahr 2020: Solide Performance trotz Umsatzrückgang
DGAP-News: Xlife Sciences AG (XLS): Joint venture with anfass Life Technologies
DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english
EQS-Adhoc: 2020 Financial Year: Solid Performance Despite Decline in Sales
DGAP-Adhoc: SHW AG: beschließt vollständigen Rückzug von der Börse, freiwilliges Erwerbsangebot an ...
DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. deutsch
DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor announces financial results for the full-year 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
Ausbau zukunftsgerichteter Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie: Lloyd Fonds AG wird CO2-neutrales Finanzhaus und tritt SBTi bei
DGAP-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: launches an offering of approx. EUR 375 million Convertible Bonds due ...
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Completes Corporate Rebranding and Launches New Website
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies gibt strategische ...
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma Expands Management Team
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler schließt Geschäftsjahr 2020 mit starkem vierten Quartal ab
DGAP-News: Pleasures Magazine: The Path to Start-Up Success: Natali Budzei, Dubai-Based Ukrainian ...
FinLab AG: FinLab Beteiligung nextmarkets AG erhält USD 30 Mio. in Series B-Finanzierungsrunde
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 10 / 2021) mit der ARGE aus JOHANN BUNTE und STRABAG (deutsch)
05.03.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 10 / 2021) mit der ARGE aus JOHANN BUNTE und STRABAG
03.03.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 09 / 2021) mit Fabcon Precast (deutsch)
03.03.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 09 / 2021) with Fabcon Precast
03.03.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 09 / 2021) mit Fabcon Precast
02.03.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 08 / 2021) mit der LUDWIG FREYTAG GmbH & Co. KG (deutsch)
02.03.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 08 / 2021) mit der LUDWIG FREYTAG GmbH & Co. KG
02.03.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 08 / 2021) with Ludwig Freytag GmbH & Co. KG
11.02.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) gibt ihr vorläufiges Ergebnis für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 bekannt (deutsch)
11.02.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) gibt ihr vorläufiges Ergebnis für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 bekannt

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
20.02.21
1.901
Rib Software AG seit heute in Hamburg handelbar