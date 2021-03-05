Nanogate SE: Divestment of Nanogate Medical Systems GmbH

Göttelborn, Germany, March 5, 2021. The management of Nanogate Medical Systems GmbH has agreed today, with the consent of the parent company's creditors' committee, the sale of the company to Walter Potthoff GmbH by way of an asset deal

The medical technology company, a member of Nanogate Group, is not part of the core business of the Group's restructuring strategy. The sale is structured as an asset deal, in which essential assets are transferred to the buyer. The transaction is planned to be completed until the end of March 2021. The purchase price serves to satisfy creditors of Nanogate SE in the context of the ongoing insolvency proceedings under self-administration.

With regard to the sale of its core business and other subsidiaries, Nanogate is in negotiations with various investors. For information on the possible effects of such transactions on the shareholders of Nanogate SE, please refer to the ad hoc announcement of October 23, 2020.

