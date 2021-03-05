 

DGAP-News Nanogate SE: Divestment of Nanogate Medical Systems GmbH

Nanogate SE: Divestment of Nanogate Medical Systems GmbH

05.03.2021 / 16:51
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Göttelborn, Germany, March 5, 2021. The management of Nanogate Medical Systems GmbH has agreed today, with the consent of the parent company's creditors' committee, the sale of the company to Walter Potthoff GmbH by way of an asset deal

The medical technology company, a member of Nanogate Group, is not part of the core business of the Group's restructuring strategy. The sale is structured as an asset deal, in which essential assets are transferred to the buyer. The transaction is planned to be completed until the end of March 2021. The purchase price serves to satisfy creditors of Nanogate SE in the context of the ongoing insolvency proceedings under self-administration.

With regard to the sale of its core business and other subsidiaries, Nanogate is in negotiations with various investors. For information on the possible effects of such transactions on the shareholders of Nanogate SE, please refer to the ad hoc announcement of October 23, 2020.

Contact

Christian Dose/Susanne Horstmann | WMP EuroCom AG
Tel. +49 69 2475 689 491 / +49 89 2488 331-02 | ir@nanogate.com

Nanogate SE | Zum Schacht 3 | 66287 Quierschied-Göttelborn
www.nanogate.com | twitter.com/nanogate_se

Nanogate SE

Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multifunctional components and surfaces. The Group employs around 1,550 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive). The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford, Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche and Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic and in India.

