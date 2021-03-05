 

Smokable Hemp Victory in Indiana With the House Signing Off and Reversing Ban on Smokable Hemp Products

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.03.2021, 20:00  |  107   |   |   

Denver, Colorado, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CBD Global Sciences, Inc. (OTC: CBDNF) (CSE: CBDN) (Frankfurt:GS3), (“CBD Global” or the “Company”), is pleased to share that state legislators in Indiana have reversed a ban on smokable hemp. 

The Indiana state House has voted to reverse a smokable hemp ban being challenged in federal court.  A bill approved 69-28 last week would remove references to “smokable hemp” from the state’s 2019 law setting up hemp regulations. Those regulations banned the production and sale of hemp flower products.  The bill also repeals a law that requires that a hemp bud or a hemp flower be sold only to a processor licensed in Indiana.  The measure now heads to the Indiana Senate.  The Company is anticipating that other states will share the same outcome as the smokable hemp product is an all-natural method for CBD intake and is becoming a preferred method for CBD use amongst many consumers of CBD.

Smokable hemp is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the hemp industry.  Analytics firm Nielsen Global Connect predicts that by 2025, the market could reach $300 million to $400 million, representing roughly 5% of the potential $6 billion to $7 billion hemp-derived CBD consumer products category.  (Source  Hemp Industry Daily)

Brad Wyatt, CEO of CBD Global Sciences, shared, “Strasburg Pharms has successfully converted its large-scale outdoor farming of industrial hemp to indoor smokable hemp with over 10,000 SF of indoor growing facility.  The current growing capacity would enable the production of over $10M of smokable product (MSRP) annually and the farm has the ability to expand on existing land with addition indoor growing facilities by a 20X as demand for the product increases.   With Legacy Distribution, the new distribution company added to the lineup of the CBD Global family of companies, I believe it is positioned to exploit the uptick in demand for the smokable product.”

In addition to the foregoing, the Company provides the following update to the previously announced matter with one of its subsidiaries, Global NV Corporation (“GNV”).   As reported, GNV received a claim from a former landlord with respect to a commercial lease agreement entered into by GNV in October 2018 (the “Lease”).  The Lease was abandoned by GNV in January 2019 due to Adams County Fire Department identifying the need for upgraded sprinkler systems that were not highlighted by the landlord as being required for the type of operation when GNV took possession of the property.  Neither the landlord nor GNV believed it was their responsibility to improve the facility as required by Adams County FD.  The landlord under the Lease seeks to recover from GNV unpaid lease payments for the remainder of the Lease period (subject to mitigation) in the gross claimed amount of $550,000 plus fees.  Management of GNV is vigorously defending the claim.  To date the Landlord has become an aggressive creditor pushing the Company to evaluate the opportunity to seek protection under the Chapter 11 (subsection(v)) bankruptcy laws in the United States for the subsidiary company, allowing the subsidiary to reorganize its debt and present a plan for GNV’s continued operations.  CBD Global, GNV’s parent company, has a vested interest in successfully navigating through this matter despite the creditor’s claims.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Smokable Hemp Victory in Indiana With the House Signing Off and Reversing Ban on Smokable Hemp Products Denver, Colorado, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - CBD Global Sciences, Inc. (OTC: CBDNF) (CSE: CBDN) (Frankfurt:GS3), (“CBD Global” or the “Company”), is pleased to share that state legislators in Indiana have reversed a ban …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 47,577,947 Ordinary Shares
Digihost Comments on Recent Market Activity
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Offering of Ordinary Shares
Icelandair Group hf.: Candidates for the Board of Directors of Icelandair Group at the AGM on 12 March 2021
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Leading Pioneering Crypto ETP Issuer Expands Market Position With Centrally Cleared Ethereum And ...
Novartis announces change to the Executive Committee
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
DGAP-News: CBD Global Sciences lanciert Legacy Distribution Group, eine auf CBD-haltige Produkte spezialisierte Vertriebsgesellschaft (deutsch)
18.02.21
DGAP-News: CBD Global Sciences Launches Legacy Distribution Group, a Distribution Company That Focuses on CBD Infused Products
18.02.21
DGAP-News: CBD Global Sciences lanciert Legacy Distribution Group, eine auf CBD-haltige Produkte spezialisierte Vertriebsgesellschaft
18.02.21
CBD Global Sciences Launches Legacy Distribution Group, a Distribution Company That Focuses on CBD Infused Products

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
26.02.21
12
CBD Global Sciences: CBD Global Sciences setzt weiteren Meilenstein