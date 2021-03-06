Allied Corp. Launches Strategic North American Public Relations and Marketing Campaign

The marketing awareness services provided by IDR will be aimed at maintaining and building the profile of Allied Corp. through traditional press initiatives, advertising directives and social media strategies.

KELOWNA, British Columbia, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Corp. (the “Company” or “Allied”) (OTCQB: ALID) is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of IDR Marketing, Inc. to provide public relations strategies, brand awareness, financial and digital marketing services to the Company.

“IDR Marketing has a proven track record of creating quality media and content across multiple platforms, married with wide-scale distribution, to get our story out to the science, health and investment communities. We look forward to working with the company to grow our profile in America. We believe it’s time to deliver our message to existing and prospective shareholders to maximize our value,” said Calum Hughes, CEO and Founder of Allied Corp.

IDR is a leading marketing firm and ad agency located in Long Beach, California specializing in the marketing of small and microcap companies. IDR Marketing, Inc., including its principals, does not own any of the Company’s securities.

About Allied Corp. - https://allied.health/

Allied Corp. is an international heath and technology company with a mission to address today’s medical issues by researching, creating and producing targeted health solutions. Allied Corp. uses an evidence-informed scientific approach to make this mission possible, through cutting-edge pharmaceutical research and development, innovative plant and fungi based production and unique development of therapeutic products.

Investor Relations:

ir@allied.health

1-877-255-4337

About IDR Marketing, Inc. - Idrmarketing.com

IDR Marketing, Inc. is an independent ad agency providing full-scale integrated marketing and advertising services. Clients trust IDR for brand strategy and awareness, digital marketing, social media and advertising, newswire distribution, article marketing, financial journalism, public relations and more. IDR specializes in direct response marketing, delivering results to clients through its multichannel approach. While primarily specializing in financial services, the company provides results-oriented online and traditional offline campaigns across all sectors and industries.