 

Possession of treasury shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.03.2021, 16:21  |  84   |   |   

Company announcement no. 13-2021
6 March 2021


With reference to section 31 of the Danish Capital Markets Act it is hereby disclosed that North Media A/S has crossed below the 10%-threshold regarding North Media A/S’ possession of treasury shares.

North Media A/S’ possession of treasury shares has crossed below the 10%-threshold due to the company’s ongoing sale of treasury shares made in connection with employees exercising the first tranche in the company's share option programme. 

As a consequence of the sales of treasury shares, North Media A/S is today in possession of 9.68 % of the voting rights and share capital of the company.


For further information
Kåre Wigh, Group Executive Officer & CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45

This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.




Disclaimer

