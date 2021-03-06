Company announcement no. 13-2021

6 March 2021





With reference to section 31 of the Danish Capital Markets Act it is hereby disclosed that North Media A/S has crossed below the 10%-threshold regarding North Media A/S’ possession of treasury shares.

North Media A/S’ possession of treasury shares has crossed below the 10%-threshold due to the company’s ongoing sale of treasury shares made in connection with employees exercising the first tranche in the company's share option programme.