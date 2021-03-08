 

Lee’s Pharmaceutical Announces its Anti-PD-L1 Antibody Socazolimab, Licensed From Sorrento Therapeutics, Receives Clearance to Start Phase 3 Trial as a First-line Treatment of Extensive-stage Small-Cell Lung Cancer

  • Socazolimab is an anti-PD-L1 antibody licensed from Sorrento for the Greater China Territory by Lee’s Pharm.
  • China’s National Medical Products Administration (“NMPA”) clears Lee’s Pharm to conduct a Phase III, multicenter, randomized, double blinded, parallel-group clinical trial of Socazolimab (anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, formerly known as ZKAB001) combined with chemotherapy in the first-line treatment of extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer.

SAN DIEGO, March 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Oncology Focus Limited (COF), an affiliate of Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited (Lee's Pharm, HKEX: 950) announced that its anti-PD-L1 antibody, Socazolimab, licensed from Sorrento to COF for the greater China territory, has been cleared to begin a multicenter, randomized, double blinded, parallel-group clinical trial of Socazolimab (anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, formerly known as ZKAB001) combined with chemotherapy in the first-line treatment of extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer. The clearance is based on the results from an earlier Phase Ib trial in which Socazolimab combined with carboplatin and etoposide showed a promising efficacy and safety profile in patients with extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer. The Principal Investigator for the clinical trial will be Professor Shun Lu from the Shanghai Chest Hospital and the site is expected to initiate patient recruitment in the second quarter of 2021.

Socazolimab is an in-licensed product from Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) for the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. Three Phase I clinical trials of Socazolimab monotherapy have been completed: (1) recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer; (2) advanced urothelial carcinoma; and (3) high-grade osteosarcoma after adjuvant chemotherapy for maintenance purposes. For recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer, a pivotal study has been completed and breakthrough therapy designation was granted by the NMPA in February 2021. Lee’s Pharm expects to file the New Drug Application for Socazolimab in recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer in the second quarter of 2021. Apart from monotherapies, several studies of Socazolimab combining with chemotherapy are being conducted in advanced urothelial carcinoma (Phase Ib), extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer (Phase III), and neoadjuvant treatment in esophageal carcinoma (Phase Ib+II).

